New York adds 1,300 acres to Taconic Ridge State Forest

Berlin, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the acquisition of 1,300 acres of forest and grasslands in the Taconic Mountains in the town of Berlin.

The recent acquisition will connect the Taconic Ridge and Berlin State Forests and preserve critical open space, and expand recreational opportunities to support the local economy.

“DEC and our partners are continuing to collaborate with stakeholders to permanently protect the Taconic Ridge and the valuable ecological and recreational opportunities it provides,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

The acquisition will be added to the Taconic Ridge State Forest. DEC says the connection between the Taconic Ridge and Berlin state forests is critical as will linking together more than 12,000 acres of state forests.

New York State purchased the parcel for $890,000 through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). The purchase protects forested steep slopes leading to the top of the Taconic Ridge. It includes a tributary of the Little Hoosic River, one of New York State’s wild trout streams, and 80 acres of critical grassland habitat.

As part of DEC’s state forests, this parcel will be managed for multiple uses, including sustainable timber production, watershed protection, wildlife habitat, and recreation.

Located in Rensselaer County along the Massachusetts and Vermont border, the Taconic Ridge and Berlin state forests are primary gateways in the Taconic Mountains that conserve important natural resources and provide diverse outdoor recreational opportunities. Their rolling hills, forests, scenic vistas and over 34 miles of trails, including the Taconic Crest Trail, are ideal for hiking.

This purchase builds on other recent acquisitions including more than 5,700 acres announced in 2020 in partnership with The Conservation Fund.

Created by the state legislature in 1993, the Environmental Protection Fund is financed primarily through a dedicated portion of real estate transfer taxes and is a critical resource for environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, recreation access, water quality improvement, and environmental justice projects.

In the 2022-23 State Budget, EPF funding increased from $300 to $400 million, the highest-ever level of funding in the program’s history. This year, the EPF has $17 million dedicated to invasives species management in New York State.

For more information about the Taconic Ridge State Forest, visit www.dec.ny.gov/lands/72874.html.