Maintaining the fight against chronic wasting disease

A recent study demonstrated that orally or intranasally presented ovine (sheep) scrapie (a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy or “TSE”) readily infects deer.

This finding confirmed what many had suspected. Chronic wasting disease in cervids likely is the result of ovine scrapie jumping the species barrier.

One plausible scenario for how and when this happened is the infection of captive mule deer at Colorado State University during the mid-1960s (as described in the Nov. 25, 2022 edition of Michigan Outdoor News) when deer were housed in pens previously occupied by scrapie-infected sheep.

Unsurprisingly, the connection between scrapie and CWD has led some to hyperbolically conclude that CWD is (more or less) harmless and that agency attempts to manage disease prevalence and spread are over-reach. To wit, and I’m paraphrasing here from a recent paper that claims the bottom line is that CWD and scrapie are the same, or almost the same and the molecular profiles are such that they are not “insidious or deadly” to cervid herds or humans: “We’ve had scrapie in our midst since 1609 in the Colonies, and 1492 with Columbus in the West Indies. Sheep are the oldest agricultural animal in the world!…” Some submit that there never was CWD – only scrapie.”

It goes on to claim that you will hear more about this peer-reviewed paper, and the consequences of the study on current whitetail rules and regulations, as well as containment zones that are eroding deer hunting and the economy of rural communities – all for naught!

I submit that little could be further from the truth.

A mountain of peer-reviewed evidence demonstrates that CWD is anything but harmless (to argue otherwise is on par with asserting that all kinds of cancer are the same). Moreover, to assert that CWD is “nothing more than scrapie” diminishes the more important take away that TSE diseases are very capable of jumping among species and that they evolve (more on this deeper into my piece).

In other words, there is no such thing as a harmless TSE; all are invariably lethal to their host species, all have demonstrated capacities to overcome species barriers and become invariably lethal to new hosts, and all are potentially or demonstrably zoonotic (able to infect humans).

Let’s start with scrapie.

This is a disease of sheep and goats. The likelihood that scrapie could or ever has infected humans appears remote, although Hippocrates thought it did when he first characterized scrapie in the 5th century.

Adding to concerns are more recent data demonstrating that scrapie prions have clear zoonotic potential because they cause disease in humanized mice.

Here’s what the U.S. Department of Agriculture has to say:

“Clinical signs of classical scrapie typically appear between 2 to 5 years after infection; therefore, infected animals rarely show clinical signs of infection before the age of 2 years, with the average age of clinical onset being 3 to 4 years. The prolonged incubation period, the subclinical nature of the infection during its early stages, and the fact that the only diagnostic tests currently available require brain or lymphoid tissue make detection of scrapie difficult. Sheep typically live one to 6 months after the onset of clinical signs, but some will die earlier or later.”

USDA and other experts recommend that meat (or milk) from scrapie-infected sheep not be consumed.

What about bovine spongiform encephalopathy or BSE?

This is an always fatal disease in cattle (and also the cause of always fatal variant Creutzeldt- Jacob disease (vCJD) in some humans who eat infected meat. BSE (aka, mad cow) possibly evolved from ovine scrapie or perhaps the other way around.

Either way, it readily infects sheep, producing neurological damage, behavioral abnormalities, and certain death. In this context it’s perhaps worth pointing out that TSE prions are so structurally and/or biochemically similar that the analytical processes used to identify BSE, CWD, and scrapie are the same.

Of course, there is a genetic component to scrapie, just as there is for CWD. This fact has led to the selective breeding of sheep as one way to managing the disease.

However, apart from captive breeding facilities, it’s difficult to conceive how selective breeding could enhance disease resistance in cervids although natural selection could perhaps result in deer, elk, moose, or reindeer populations with greater resistance to some CWD strains (of which there are now 10).

The flip side to greater disease resistance in some animals is necessarily lesser resistance in others. Experts have speculated that genetic susceptibility might have played a role in the BSE-caused deaths of roughly 180 people during the late 1980s and early ’90s. As COVID has bright-lined, genetic susceptibility is really a numbers game, a function of exposures and evolving viral or prion strains.

Kubler-Ross and Kessler’s five stages of grief (denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance) seem oddly applicable here. Many of us (probably all of us at some level) want an easy answer, a quick fix, or someone to blame for CWD. The fact is that these are all expressions of denial and anger, sometimes expressed through bargaining with agencies or regulators about management strategies, or through depression over the challenge to deer hunting traditions.

None of it is particularly constructive.

We already know much about how to slow the spread and suppress the prevalence of CWD (and other TSEs). New analytical approaches that eliminate testing inconvenience and reduce costs are in sight.

Stewing in denial/anger and/or minimizing the most dangerous features of TSEs only slow us down and raise the stakes.

Editor’s note: Russ Mason, Ph.D., is the DNR executive in residence and adjunct professor in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Michigan State University.