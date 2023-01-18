Michigan’s inland cisco fisheries abound

Michigan is blessed with at least 153 lakes around the state containing a member of the whitefish subfamily of trout/salmon.

This native species is called cisco or often lake herring in the Great Lakes region, according to a research summary by Carl Latta, a Michigan DNR research biologist emeritus.

It has other common names around the lake states and central Canadian provinces. It’s also called the tullibee and blue fin among other less common names. Latta reports Michigan’s native cisco lakes range from 20 to 18,770 surface acres, although over 75% of the lakes are larger than 100 acres.

The cisco typically is found in relatively deep cold well oxygenated lakes with good deeper water summer habitat (Hypolimnion). Lakes that can support trout and whitefish are usually classified as oligotrophic, which have relatively low levels of nutrients, are typically relatively clear, and have good hypolimnion waters during summer thermal stratification.

Cisco are a species of fish that spend much of their time suspended off the bottom feeding on plankton. They also feed on aquatic insect larvae on the lake bottom and drifting in the water column. Larger cisco also have been documented to feed on some small fish, larval, and young-of-the-year fish species they encounter.

As a result of their feeding behavior most anglers locate suspended cisco with their electronics. They’re often a schooling fish, making them easier to find with decent fishing locators.

Anglers target cisco both in open water and while ice fishing, although the majority of angling I have encountered over my fisheries career was through the ice.

Many anglers target cisco with light line, fishing terminal tackle including an attractor lure like a Swedish pimple or Kastmaster and a fishing fly suspended below that lure. Anglers often use insect larvae live bait like wax worms or wigglers (burrowing mayfly larvae). The attractor lures help get the lure back down to the cisco’s depth faster and attract these constantly moving schools of this fish. I also like to use a spring bobber on my jigging rod since cisco sometimes have a very light bite.

Compared to some of Michigan’s better inland lake trout fisheries (brook trout, lake trout, etc.) native cisco lakes are more prevalent in portions of southern Michigan. Latta’s research found a number of cisco lakes in Oakland, Livingston, and Washtenaw counties and southwest to Cass County. He said this is the result of glaciation scouring out deeper lakes in geological formations conducive to more oligotrophic conditions (discussed above), than many other southern Michigan lakes.

Latta went on to say, “many of the other native cisco lakes in Michigan are located in counties contiguous to the Great Lakes. Few cisco lakes are located in Michigan’s interior counties.”

There are some exceptions.

When I worked as a fisheries biologist for the Michigan DNR, my management area covered the interior Upper Peninsula counties of Iron and Dickinson where a few of those lakes are located.

As a fisheries student at the University of Michigan’s, School of Natural Resources, I gained practical experience with two DNR divisions. While working at the DNR’s Institute for Fish Research on the Ann Arbor Campus, a couple of the research biologists revealed some of their favorite ice fishing was for cisco on some of the nearby lakes in the Huron River chain.

As an upperclassman, I accompanied the local conservation officers on their patrols on the weekends. The game warden I was working with one weekend was surprised to encounter two anglers catching cisco on a smaller “kettle hole” lake in the Waterloo Recreation Area.

Latta’s statewide summary research indicated that the cisco population was known to be declining in eight lakes and had been “extirpated” (died out) in 14 other Michigan lakes. Lakes where cisco populations are either declining or have disappeared are usually waters where lake shoreline/watershed development has degraded the cold oxygenated summer waters, through increased nutrification.

A common source of this degradation is excessive nutrient input due to runoff of lawn or agriculture fertilizers, and excessive septic drain field input to the lake’s aquifer.

Cisco had been native to two of our larger Iron County two-story trout lakes, although they had died out for some reason (not degradation of habitat) in the 1930s.

DNR fisheries employees trapped cisco from nearby Smoky Lake where they had been documented to be overabundant and slow growing.

Those cisco were transferred to Iron County’s Ottawa and Chicagon lakes. The cisco population flourished in both lakes, creating a fishery and more forage fish for larger game fish species.

In 2017, Mike Lemanski of nearby Florence, Wis., caught the new state record cisco in Ottawa Lake. That cisco officially measured 21.8 inches and weighed a whopping 6.36 pounds.

Kevin Wehrly, research biologist at the DNR’s Institute for Fish Research stated they have “recently started updating Latta’s inland cisco research. It is too early to draw many conclusions from those surveys other than to say some of those cisco fisheries that were strong in the 1990s, are still strong now. As might be expected some cisco fisheries also have declined.”

Most of the information I have listed for the cisco/lake herring also will apply to this species found in the Great Lakes. Cisco are a regular fishing target for ice anglers in the bays in the Upper Great Lakes.

If you contact a DNR fisheries management biologist in the areas discussed in this article they should be able to recommend inland lakes, or Great Lakes bays, where cisco fisheries give you the best odds of catching this special whitefish species.