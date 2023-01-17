Ohio letters to the editor: Minimum hunting age needed

Commentaries and letters are the opinions of the writers, not necessarily those of Ohio Outdoor News.

Wonder of bald eagle sighting pleasing for reader

As I was driving down my road, North Medina Line Road close to Medina Road/Ohio 18, I saw the car in front of me slow down. Their brake lights lit and I looked around for running deer or a blinker to denote a left turn onto their property.

On the right, a peripheral flapping wonder attracted my attention. A buzzard, I thought. Then my brain could not compute the white top, as I watched this majestic bird land on its feet to pose triumphant with beak tilted toward the sky. I was looking at an American bald eagle. My brain could not compute it. I’ve only seen bald eagles at my mom’s lakeside house in Maine. I shook my head, and confirmed this actually was a bald eagle.

Standing three feet high, this nationally protected bird had a wingspan of almost six feet!

I was in awe. How have I lived in Ohio for 11 years and never seen one bald eagle?

The next day, I was running an errand and saw that there were two eagles picking at the leftovers from something in the farmers’ field. I tried walking out to the road to photograph the birds. The disturbance caused by my clumping shoes was a disruptive sound in comparison to the passively patterned polite percussion of the regularly passing cars. Hearing my humanity, the great birds took flight to the towering farm side tree line for safety.

Their presence stands today, one day later, three days after the first sighting. I assume they’ve made a nest to feed their young from the bountiful farmland providing endless rodents and “snacks” of all sizes.

It’s unfortunate this land is rumored to be sold for a big box store to develop because the wonder of nesting bald eagles and all fowls is truly abundant on Medina Line Road.

Christian Fitzharris Medina

Stop wasting sportsmen’s dollars on unrealistic projects

Well, here we go again. A story in your Dec. 9 edition about “habitat share” is another pie in the sky waste of Pittman-Robertson money. The Division of Wildlife and Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever is said to be using these sportsman dollars to “enhance public land.”

Ohio has lost its upland habitat, which began in the late 1950s. By the mid 1970s, Ohio became a put-and-take pheasant state. Without an enormous amount of contiguous small-game habitat adjacent to any “enhanced public lands,” any pheasants propagated will be completely harvested. Or, they will be driven off public land to private land where they have no chance of survival.

The small-game hunter would be better served if more funds were spent on a pheasant release program with additional release days and birds.

This approach would bring more hunter recruitment and allow hunters more days with an opportunity for success on public land.

The small, 300-plus-member club that I belong to releases 800 to 1,000 pheasants in a small part of one county. Ohio, as a whole, releases only 14,000 for the entire state. What a joke. Don’t waste sportsman dollars.

Peter Ellis Jr.

Parma

Minimum hunting age needed in Ohio

I see children’s photos in Ohio Outdoor News age 5 and up supposedly shooting deer and turkeys.

Can these kids read and understand hunting laws? Or properly operate a firearm?

I worked behind a gun counter for a few years and watched as children this age had trouble holding up/ shouldering a BB gun.

The so-called youth season is a misguided effort to recruit the thinning ranks of hunters. Ohio needs a meaningful minimum age requirement in my opinion.

Kent Snyder Toledo

