Notes off a soiled cuff: Thoughts on blue catfish restoration, deer legislation

For many years, I worked for an editor who said I overused the word “ironic” and didn’t understand irony – but all the same, I find the Fish & Boat Commission’s blue catfish stance ironic.

The agency is trying to restore a blue catfish population in the three rivers near Pittsburgh and, at the same time, holding its breath hoping blue catfish don’t get around the Conowingo Dam and become established in the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania.

The agency stocked 40,000 fingerlings in the Ohio River Oct. 5 in the first phase of a multiyear plan aimed at returning the largest catfish species in North America to its place in the food chain in the southwestern part of the state. The goal is to generate a self-sustaining fishery in the lower Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio rivers.

On the other hand, to the east, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources introduced blue catfish into its tidal waters in the 1970s. But it turns out, blue catfish have a high tolerance to salinity – and they spread to all major tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay.

Now, some believe the blue catfish population is out of control in Virginia waters, gobbling valuable species such as menhaden and blue crabs. In Maryland, the Department of Natural Resources is asking anglers to remove and kill any blue catfish they catch, and anyone caught transporting the species to another waterway can be fined up to $2,500.

But it should be pointed out – to the chagrin of fisheries managers – that anglers love catching big blue cats in the Susquehanna, and many reportedly are releasing their catches back into the river. Similar to snakeheads in the Delaware, invasive species that are fun to catch are difficult to contain. Too bad there is no practical way to take blue catfish out of the lower Susquehanna and put them in the Monongahela.

– Those of you closely following the fate of two bills that reportedly soon will be introduced in the Legislature that would change the deer season opener back to Monday from Saturday after Thanksgiving, and to allow more Sunday hunting, should focus on our front-page story about the new chairman of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee.

“If the majority want Saturday instead of Monday, or if the majority want it back to Monday, the consensus would be my position,” said Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland County. Wonder if he means it? That position will make things interesting.

But to assume that there are not strong feelings on both sides of this debate is a mistake, I think. One hunter who vowed to take it out on politicians if they move the opener back to Monday is Bruce Crooks, of Homer City, Pa.

“I am in favor of the Saturday opener … the ‘campers’ are just as bad as the archery hunters – greedy!” he wrote. “They have to have everything their own way.”

The deer seasons aren’t set for anyone’s personal happiness – politics should not be part of Game Commission deliberations, he added. “If this ever comes to a vote in the Legislature, I will pay strict attention to who votes for the change back to Monday.”

– Since 1996 in Colorado, there have been three incidents of muzzleloader hunters shooting archery hunters mistaken for game during the overlapping seasons around the third week of September. Two of the incidents have been fatal. The most recent fatality involved Pennsylvania muzzleloader hunter Ronald Morosko in 2021.

As a result, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission in January considered but unanimously tabled a proposal by agency staff to require archers to wear fluorescent orange-pink during overlapping archery and muzzleloader seasons in September.

The state’s archers came out overwhelmingly against the proposed regulation, so the agency instead directed staff to strongly advise bowhunters to wear fluorescent-colored clothing when the seasons overlap.

– We are close to choosing our 2023 Pennsylvania Outdoor News Person of the Year, so if you know anyone whose contribution to hunting, fishing and conservation policy or practice, outdoor volunteerism, etc. is significant, drop me a line at jmulhollem@outdoornews.com – and we’ll consider him or her.

Even if we don’t select the person you nominate, we may write a sportsman’s profile about the person in the coming months.