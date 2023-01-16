No bond given for murder suspects in Michigan hunting case

Muskegon, Mich. — A judge has denied bond for two men charged in the 2018 death of a hunter in Bath Township.

Clinton County District Court Judge Michael Clarizio has denied bond for Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway, both 34, who each face felony counts of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in the November 2018 death of Chong Yang.

The men were scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 5, but the hearing was rescheduled for Jan. 26, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office handling the case.

“Rodway’s bond was addressed with the judge and he declined to reduce Rodway’s bond leaving it at no bond,” a spokesperson for the AG told Michigan Outdoor News. “Olson’s attorney did not address his bond; his bond is still no bond.”

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team arrested both men for Yang’s death in late December following more than four years of investigation.

Yang frequently hunted the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area in Bath Township, but his wife grew concerned when the 68-year-old did not return home on Nov. 16, 2018. Family members later located his car in the parking lot and traced two sets of footprints to his body.

Police found Yang lying face down with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. His headlamp, knife, backpack, and shotgun were gone. Witness testimony, along with a plastic bag and hunting spray at the scene, led police to Olson and Rodway, prosecutors allege.

“The Bath Township Police Department worked closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other local agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence, establish a timeline of events, and locate the defendants,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am grateful for their persistence and hard work in pursuing this case. Chong Yang’s family deserves justice, and we are working hard to make sure they receive it.”

Both men were arraigned in 65A District Court on Dec. 22 and pleaded not guilty. Rodway’s attorney, Matt Newburg, told The Associated Press his client “had absolutely nothing to do with Mr. Yang’s death,” but he did not return multiple messages for comment from Michigan Outdoor News.

Olson’s attorney, Michael Manley, declined to comment on the case.

Both Rodway and Olson could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole, if convicted.

Their arrests followed a plea from the Bath Township Police Department that was posted to social media in November asking for information about Yang’s stolen Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun.

Police said at the time they reviewed several trail cameras in the area and interviewed at least two people they later determined were not involved.

“We here at the Bath Township Police Department don’t want this case to be forgotten and if you know any small detail regarding this case, please say something!” the post read.

Yang’s family suggested in 2018 his death may have been an accident that was covered up.

The family also offered a $20,000 reward for information that helped police in the case, though it’s unclear if the reward was recovered.