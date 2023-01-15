The six most common types of darkhouse spearers

Darkhouse spearing is one of winter’s most enjoyable activities. The silence, the darkness with just a green light glowing from a hole in the ice, and of course, the excitement of a big pike creeping up to a decoy make spearing a sport that’s unique, thrilling, and part of our culture in the northland.

Most people who’ve fished have either tried spearing or know someone who has. And one thing is for sure: The spearer is a certain breed of fisher, and within the spearing community, there are different types of fishing enthusiasts who have their own unique traits.

The tight lip: “Early to bed, early to rise, fish all day, tell big lies”

You look across the frozen lake. Alone, along a stretch of shoreline, sits a lone spear house. Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to the tight-lipped spearer. He, or she, loves to fish, and makes regular visits to the darkhouse shelter.

When asked about their luck, however, the tight lip will often reply with an angry grunt, stating that the fish around them are few, small, and the water clarity is low The tight lip often follows up by claiming the chosen location is poor, but that he prefers to fish away from the “mob.”

As you may have guessed, the reality is quite different, and you probably are talking to one of the best fishermen on the lake.

The loose lip: “Loose lips sink ships and talking loud brings a crowd.”

We’ve all been there – a small location on a big lake with a village of portable ice-fishing shelters around one or two “permanent” spear houses. The sound of gas augers fills the air, and anglers roam around like wandering nomads, trying to locate fish via countless holes that have been freshly drilled.

Among the hustle and bustle are numerous tip-ups with flags that remain down. The only thing missing from the scene are fish – they were there yesterday, but not anymore.

My friends, you’ve just fallen victim to the infamous “loose lip.” Somehow, the loose lip found out you speared a nice pike. He’s since taken it upon himself to be the town crier. He is among the mob, sitting over a spear hole in a portable shelter, yet he can’t understand why he isn’t seeing any fish.

The storyteller: “That was the one that got away, and it grows larger everyday.”

There’s no better storyteller than an outdoor enthusiast – it’s just in our DNA. After all, how else are we supposed to convey to others the beauty, the serenity, or the intensity of a good hunt/fish without painting a mental picture?

Well, when it comes to spearing a pike, or better yet, missing one completely, we really must express to others how difficult it was to spear the fish that came in like a flash and hit the decoy so hard it nearly broke the line.

Not to mention that we froze, slightly after realizing just how big the fish was.

At any rate, it got away, but wow, what a story we can tell later. As you’ve probably guessed, outdoor writers easily fall into this category.

The old-timer: “If you speared back then, you’d surely see that these fish aren’t as big as they used to be.”

The old-timer has seen it all – been there and done that. Everyone knows the old-timer; he’s the spearer with the best stories, who’s speared many big fish and can tell you exactly what you need to do and when you need to do it.

His gear is basic – a few hand-carved decoys of red and white, and an old, heavy spear that throws true. His tiny shelter is heated with wood, and the bottom of his hole is littered with potato slices.

He doesn’t spear as much as he used to, but boy, has he speared some fish.

The part-timer. “I was hoping it would be OK if I used your house today.”

I don’t like to admit it, but I tend to fall into the part-timer category. Don’t get me wrong; I love to spear and am by no means a rookie. But I also love to angle, and my ice-fishing shelter is geared toward the latter.

Be that as it may, when I get the urge to spear from a darkhouse, I call my father and ask to use his. (I might add that he falls under the first category and worries greatly that someone will notice all the added traffic near his fish house.)

At any rate, we part-timers are spear fishers who don’t own darkhouses and like to use yours two or three times a year – usually on days when the fish are running and you’d like to be out there. Maybe we’ll build our own next year. Then again, maybe we’ll just use yours …

The newbie. “When the ice cracks loud and you hear a cry, you’ll know which one is the new guy.”

Spearing is an old sport in the northland. It’s a tradition that’s usually passed down through generations of fishing enthusiasts, resulting in a plethora of spearing knowledge. We know the tips and tricks that our grandfathers taught our fathers, and they taught us.

Unfortunately, not everyone is so lucky, and there is always someone new to the game.

This is, of course, the FNG (fresh new guy) to the world of spearing. Contrary to the old-timer, the newbie usually has a wide range of brand-new decoys, a bulky spear, and knows little about the sport.

The newbie is always on the hunt for a few tips that will aid in his success. However, the newbie needs to be careful who he gets his lessons from. In time, he learns a few tricks and a little ice-fishing etiquette – the most important being that 100 yards, in any direction, is still too close to set up next to my fish house.