Episode 418 — New CEO at PF/QF, plus winter trout season tips and MDNR wants 2023 interns!

Big news in the conservation world broke this week with Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever announcing their new CEO and President Marilyn Vetter. Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein discusses that hiring with Editor Tim Spielman as well as the Minnesota DNR’s new population goal-setting for white-tailed deer in two regions of the state. Then Lucas Schulze from the DNR joins the program to tell young listeners about internship opportunities at the agency this spring and summer (deadline is Jan. 31!). Sick of hearing about lousy ice conditions? Then go fish the soft water of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin for trout. Dave Anderson from On The Fly guide services offers some tips. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the program with chatter on legislative priorities at the State Capitol and… what’s the deal with nutria in Chesapeake Bay?