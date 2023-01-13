Illinois letters to the editor: Go beyond children, women to recruit new hunters

We are focused on getting women and children involved to solve the problem of hunter participation rates that are declining. The collective efforts of outdoor agencies and conservation groups have been unable to curtail this trend.

R3 – recruitment, retention, and reactivation – is the premier multi-agency, multi-organizational strategy to abate the decline, yet so many R3 efforts fail to effectively engage the untapped group with the most potential to become hunters – immigrants.

Often made up of people with experience and a positive opinion of hunting, immigrant communities possess the ideal conditions to create new American hunters.

Many immigrants are originally from rural communities and love the

outdoors. They don’t suffer from an urban view of wildlife or need

onerous incentives to enjoy the woods. What they do need is support – to

understand the amazing opportunities available in this state, and to

learn the laws and cultural norms of our outdoor communities. They need

to feel like they belong, too.

As I know from my own childhood, we don’t always seem friendly to people who are different. It’s time to start massive recruitment drives within immigrant communities. We need more R3 professionals who understand immigrant communities and more informational material in other languages for people who are still working to learn English.

Most of all, we need the woods and waters to feel welcoming to immigrant communities. This would sell more licenses, raise more money for conservation, and preserve our outdoor heritage for years to come.

Bob Sherman Kankakee

Online Opinions

This issue’s question —————————————————– Have you ever caught a paddlefish in Illinois?

Yes No



Online results from last issue’s question ————————— Is it time to add days to the shotgun deer season?

Yes – 74% No – 26%

Vote @ www.outdoornews.com/Illinois Discuss @ facebook.com/OutdoorNews

