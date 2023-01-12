Wisconsin legislator blocks 56K-acre forest easement

Madison — A recent objection by a single legislator could block a popular forest conservation easement on 56,259 acres in Oneida, Forest, and Langlade counties.

The Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved the $15.5 million purchase Oct. 26. That easement would have kept the land in private hands and on the tax roll while allowing public recreational access.

According to Jim Lemke, DNR real estate section chief, the cost was the second lowest price-per-acre the state has ever paid for a conservation easement. Most easements are $300 to $500 per acre – this easement was $275 per acre (or $75 per acre for state Stewardship funds).

Making the deal especially attractive is that only one-fourth of the funding was to come from the state’s Knowles/Nelson Stewardship Fund, with the remainder coming from a $600,000 gift from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and $10.8 million from a Federal Forest Legacy grant.

The land includes 84% forest, comprised of 23% aspen, 21% northern hardwood, 20% lowland conifer, 15% pine plantations, and 5% upland conifer. The remaining 16% includes roads and lowland marsh.

The parcels had 6,000 feet of frontage on the Wolf River, along with miles of frontage on Gudegast, Pedro, Pollock, Stockley, Mud, Monico, Spring, Hay Meadow, Jennie Webber, Jewel, Lela, and Neptune creeks.

Thousands of acres of wetlands and spring heads, and 50 miles of public access vehicle roads were included. The vehicle roads would be open from June 1 to the end of the year, enabling winter logging to take place to boost the economy while keeping the area in working forest.

A fund of $1 million was being set aside by the current owner for road maintenance.

Because of the use of Knowles/Nelson Stewardship funds, the land would be open for hunting, fishing, hiking, trapping, and cross-country skiing.

There were some concerns raised by Langlade County – the county board voted 14 to 3 to not oppose the purchase, according to Lemke.

When the easement came to the NRB in October, no citizens registered to speak against the purchase.

The deal is killed

The deal died when it went to the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) for review. All land purchases made with Stewardship funds (derived from the sale of bonds to buy public land and later paid back from state tax revenues) for $250,000 or more must go through a “passive” JFC review.

The way the review works is that once the proposed sale is given to JFC, the committee has 14 working days to object. Any committee member may object anonymously.

A member did object.

Committee Co-Chairs Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) sent a letter to the DNR: “The JFC issued an objection to the Pelican River Stewardship Project proposal because there are multiple local objections to this project. Several municipalities have passed resolutions or otherwise expressed strong opposition to limiting development for future generations.

“Most, if not all, of the land included in this project is already publicly accessible for hunting and other recreation.”

Wisconsin Outdoor News emailed each JFC member on Dec. 27, 2022, to ask if they had objected to the easement purchase. Only assistants for Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) and Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) responded, saying they had no objection.

On Jan. 3, Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) confirmed in an interview with WJFW Channel 12, of Rhinelander, that she had objected, saying the purchase would “take” two-thirds of the land mass in a local township which would never again be “available into perpetuity.”

If other members also objected it is not known since they did not respond to emails and their objection is confidential.

Secret process

The process concerns many in the conservation community, because state government is supposed to be open and citizens should know how their senators and representatives vote.

This action is becoming a pattern with large land purchases financed partially with Knowles/Nelson Stewardship money.

A secret objection prevented the use of Stewardship funds to buy a 131-acre natural area, Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs Nature Preserve, near Port Washington. The property, with gorges, clay bluffs and cedar woodlands, had been approved by the NRB for a $2.3 million Stewardship grant until a JFC member anonymously quashed it.

Without state funding, the project was about to fall victim to a developer, until Gov. Tony Evers allocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for the Clay Bluffs purchase.

Other examples of JFC members anonymously blocking land purchases took place in Ashland, Bayfield, and Milwaukee counties.

Charles Carlin, of Gathering Waters, expressed concerns over the trend.

“The Joint Finance Committee is not following its own rules and their actions are strangling the Knowles/Nelson Stewardship Program,” Carlin said.

State law requires that if a committee member objects to a project, the committee must schedule a hearing to debate the grant. Public hearings would provide a venue where concerns could be addressed.

“Proponents of conservation could be heard, instead we have anonymous objections, no public debate, and vital conservation projects are left in limbo, sometimes for years,” Carlin said.

Carol Abrahamzon, executive director of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy, expressed similar concerns, saying the JFC is not following the rules by not scheduling a meeting to discuss the proposed projects and objections.

Carlin said conservation groups no longer see the state as a reliable conservation partner. The JFC has introduced so much uncertainty into the process, groups only pursue smaller projects that do not have to be reviewed by the JFC.

Gathering Waters posted on its website that more than 700 people supported the Pelican River Forest easement purchase.

Though the property is enrolled as Managed Forest Law “open” to allow access, the land can be sold to someone who could close public access.

Miller said that the previous owner kept the gates locked and access was in limited locations. If the state buys the easement, access will be guaranteed, along with miles of interior roads.

Following Nov. 21 notification to the DNR of an objection, no public hearing was held.

Carlin said that the law is clear – once the JFC notifies the DNR of an objection, a meeting must be scheduled to discuss the grant. “Both actions must take place within the 14-day review period,” Carlin said.

Evers can fix it

According to Carlin, the JFC did not follow the law when members did not hold a hearing, so the 14-day review period has ended.

“The governor can now direct the DNR to allocate those Knowles/Nelson funds to the project,” Carlin said.

“This still doesn’t fix the underlying problem, so it would be good for the budget bill to state that when an objection occurs, the JFC must hold a hearing within several days and then vote within a specific time period.”