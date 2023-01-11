Risky ice conditions cancel Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby in Minnesota

Due to heavy snowfalls during December and January that have led to extremely poor ice conditions in parts of Minnesota, organizers for the Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2023 event.

The 48th annual derby was scheduled for Feb. 4. A release announcing the decision stated that ice thickness is currently between 7-11 inches with the ice sheet covered in 12-14 inches of heavy snow. Above average temperatures being forecasted for the next couple of weeks also factored into the decision.

People who have purchased tickets to the derby will automatically be included in the 2024 contest. Ice Castle Fish House raffle tickets will continue to be sold until March 11.

Next year’s Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby is already scheduled for Feb. 3, 2024.