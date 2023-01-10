Overlooking routine maintenance can lead to heavily damaged crossbows

Annville, Pa. — A recent trip to the local archery pro-shop provided an eye-opening lesson on the importance of regular crossbow maintenance.

In the 30 minutes it took for Swatara Creek Outfitters lead bow technician Jeff Knaub to properly set up my son’s brand-new compound he received for Christmas, we witnessed three different crossbows come through the shop’s door — all sporting the same issue.

“Another blown cable,” Knaub said, casually shrugging his shoulders. “Happens all the time, unfortunately.”

What I saw was a high-end crossbow, string snapped and torn to shreds, with limbs extended straight outward, instead of the curved position in which they rightfully should’ve been.

“During archery season, we’ll have about 20 per week come in looking just like this one,” Knaub explained. “Most people don’t read their user manuals and don’t keep an eye on their timing dots for cable stretch.”

The dots to which he is referring are two small indentations that manufacturers place on the cams of the bow. When de-cocked, the dots should evenly straddle the cable — with one dot on each side.

Once both timing dots begin to show up on the same side of the cable, that is a clear indication that the string has stretched and needs to be replaced immediately, which if left unattended, risks snapping unexpectedly while the crossbow is cocked.

“Believe it or not, some guys who don’t know any better will cock their crossbows and leave them cocked all season long, which is not good at all for the longevity of the strings,” Knaub said. “The more you keep it cocked, the faster it wears out, regardless of how much you shoot it. They’ll be sitting there in the tree stand and suddenly their bow explodes.”

Hunters are encouraged to discharge or de-cock their crossbows daily after each hunt to prevent unnecessary wear and tear on the equipment. It’s also important to keep an eye on those timing dots to see if the string is stretching.

Swatara Creek Outfitters goes so far as to add some silver Sharpie marker to the dots to make it easier for customers to see, as well as educate them on the importance of regular maintenance.

That doesn’t do much good for bows that weren’t purchased at the shop, though. Some first-time customers who come in for repairs on busted bows unfortunately found out the hard way after it’s already too late.

“I try to explain to all my customers that when they invest in a high-end crossbow like a Ravin or Ten Point, they are also committing to $150-$175 in annual or bi-annual maintenance just on cables alone, depending how hard they use the crossbows,” owner Kyle Stokes said. “They are expensive to begin with, but they become even more expensive if not properly maintained.”

“Until people know they need to keep up on these things, it’s going to keep happening,” Knaub said. “A little bit of preventative care can go a long way.”