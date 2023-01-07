Remembering Glenn DelGiudice, a tireless Minnesota moose researcher

Forest Lake, Minn. — Friends, family, and DNR colleagues came from all corners of Minnesota to Forest Lake on Dec. 30 to celebrate the life of Glenn DelGiudice, a longtime department researcher who died Dec. 23 at age 68, just days from his planned retirement.

While DelGiudice will be remembered for his desire to understand what ails moose in northern Minnesota, he’ll also be remembered for his friendly office greetings and his generosity in sharing with others what his research was showing him as it progressed, said Mike Larson, who worked alongside DelGiudice during the latter’s more than 30-year career with the department.

It was the little things with DelGiudice, the big things, and all that dwells in between, Larson said.

“He was a smart guy with tons of insight and knowledge,” said Larson, supervisor of the DNR’s Forest Wildlife Research Group. “He was super productive and still made time – he did lots of presentations for groups, including (Minnesota Deer Hunters Association) chapters.”

While DelGiudice had experienced health problems in the past, the news of his passing still was a shock to those who knew him best.

“The last time I talked to Glenn, we were talking about his retirement – trying to set up a retirement celebration for him in December,” Larson said.

In fact, DelGiudice remained with the DNR longer than even he expected,

co-workers say. For one thing, he wanted to make sure plans were in

place for the annual moose survey in northeastern Minnesota, which

occurs in January, Larson said. And he hoped to put the finishing

touches on a 12-year deer-research effort. After retirement, DelGiudice

had planned to put into words all aspects of that research for the

prestigious Wildlife Monographs, a scientific journal of The Wildlife Society.

Officially, DelGiudice was the deer lead and moose lead for the DNR’s Forest

Wildlife Populations and Research Group. For decades he worked alongside

other researchers, including Dave Garshelis, a bear researcher now

retired from the department.

Publishing peer-reviewed findings of various research isn’t a required step, Garshelis said. But DelGiudice routinely made it part of the process, publishing more than 100 such research

papers, most of them in the realm of deer and moose. That, Garshelis

said, was one demonstration of DelGiudice’s generosity.

Publishing those findings, Garshelis said, is not the stroking of ego.

“The point is, if you’re going through all of that (field work, analysis,

etc.), you feel you owe it to science that everyone knows about what the

findings are,” he said. A department report, Garshelis added, doesn’t

offer such broad value.

That value, Garshelis said, can be overlooked when a human asset such as DelGiudice is stationed in your own backyard.

“People in the state see this guy doing great work within their own state, but

they don’t see how big he is outside of the state, in other parts of the

country,” Garshelis said. “Sometimes it’s hard to fully appreciate who you have.”

Added Larson: “(The influence of) his research goes well beyond the boundaries of Minnesota.”

DelGiudice’s research varied since he joined the DNR in 1990, but the focus

generally was ungulate health – deer and moose, specifically. He studied

deer and their nutritional needs, and how various environments and

their nutritional offerings affected deer populations. In the process,

he’d collect urine samples from the snow.

A few years ago, during a moose study in which calves were collared,

controversy ensued, Garshelis said, regarding cow moose abandoning

calves that were collared (the cows would leave during the process, and

sometimes not return).

“Glenn immediately knew there was a better way to do it and made changes to the (collaring) protocol,” Garshelis said.

Mostly it was a matter of limiting the time involved in collaring the calves.

But, Garshelis said, the matter had worked its way to the Governor’s Office, and the research was called off.

“It was really disappointing for Glenn, a huge stress on him,” Garshelis said.

DelGiudice also initiated scientific tweaking of the state’s “winter severity

index,” a measurement involving temperature and snow depth to determine

the harshness of winter and its potential effects on deer.

What made DelGiudice a good researcher? More than a few things, Garshelis

said. For one, “He had scientific curiosity.” In other words, the more

he discovered, the more questions he had.

“Glenn didn’t stop. He just kept probing the next level and then the next level.”

Garshelis said DelGiudice saw the decline of moose numbers in northeastern

Minnesota as “extraordinary motivation” to determine the causes.

During his career, DelGiudice not only shared research finding with other

scientists, he helped create new ones as, first, an adjunct professor at

the University of Minnesota. Larson said DelGiudice eventually attained

full-professor status, along the way training and grooming another

generation of wildlife researchers.

“Since Glenn’s passing, I’ve heard from a number of his students,” Larson

said, adding that DelGiudice took great pride in watching the maturation

of the University of Minnesota graduate students he guided and watched

become young professionals.

According to Garshelis, DelGiudice had a plan for retirement that would

demonstrate on a personal level the work of a wildlife scientist.

DelGiudice wanted to become a novelist.

“He had a whole series (of book ideas) in his head,” Garshelis said. Among

the explorations would be all that’s involved in wildlife research – the

desire to answer burning questions, the sometimes harsh field work

involved, and more.

“He just wanted to bring home the reality of being a wildlife biologist,” Garshelis said.