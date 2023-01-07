Mixed Bag: Outdoor news items from around Pennsylvania (Jan. 6, 2023)

Pittsburgh — The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to transform 50 acres of roadside turf into native pollinator meadows.

These new roadside meadows provide vital nesting, foraging, and migratory habitats for native pollinators including the monarch butterfly. In recent months, 35 acres of meadow were installed in Indiana County along state Route 119. This past spring, 15 acres were installed in Allegheny County at two sites along I-79.

The pollinator seed mix included 19 native species that will provide three seasons of blooms, beautifying the roadway area while supporting pollinators.

Snowmobile Season Begins in ANF

Warren, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service announced the opening of the snowmobile season Dec. 16 in the Allegheny National Forest. Snowmobile trails will remain open until March 31.

Sufficient snowfall is needed for the trails to be usable. All winter recreationists in the forest should be aware of changes in snowmobile use for the 2022-23 winter season.

In the Allegheny National Forest, there are approximately 365 miles of interconnected snowmobile trails, and when conditions permit another 52 miles of trails are used for both snowmobiles and ATVs/OHMs.

Forest Service Employee Gets National Award

Warren, Pa. — The U. S. Forest Service announced that Allegheny National Forest recent retiree Joseph Langianese was recognized with the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Director’s Impact Award for his decades of service as a law enforcement officer.

Langianese was a Forest Protection officer for the U.S. Forest Service from 1982, when he joined the Bradford Ranger District, until 2021 when he retired from the Marienville Ranger District as a recreation manager, with 40 years of service conserving the resources of and protecting the people visiting national forests.

DCNR Finalizes its E-bike Policy for State Parks and State Forests

Harrisburg — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles, or e-bikes, on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests.

An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists the rider when they are pedaling. Dunn noted the guidelines that are consistent with the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code are that e-bikes: weigh no more than 100 pounds; do not exceed 20 miles per hour using the motor; have motors that do not exceed 750 watts; and have fully functional, operable pedals.

Spotted Lanternflies Damage Young Maples

State College, Pa. — Short-term, heavy feeding by adult spotted lanternflies on young maple trees inhibits photosynthesis, potentially impairing the tree’s growth by up to 50%, according to a new study by Penn State scientists.

According to the researchers, the findings can help production nurseries and forest managers make management decisions to protect their inventories.

Spotted lanternflies will feed on important ornamental and forest trees such as silver and red maple, which are used to make products and are abundant across urban, suburban and rural landscapes throughout Pennsylvania, according to Kelli Hoover, professor of entomology.

Washington Crossing Historic Buildings Done

Philadelphia — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the completion of an $8.7 million project to preserve and improve 17 historic structures at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Bucks County.

The 500-acre park, a National Historic Landmark, lies along the Delaware River preserves the site of George Washington’s dramatic boat crossing during the American Revolution. The park provides insight into living conditions during the Revolutionary era.

DEP Assesses $600,000 Civil Penalty in Fayette

Pittsburgh — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently announced it has executed a $600,000 civil penalty against John Joseph and his Joseph Contracting – to settle violations of the Solid Waste Management Act regulations that occurred between 2012 and 2015 in Dunbar, Perry and South Union townships, Fayette County.

During its investigation, DEP found that Joseph directed employees of his trucking company to haul solid waste from oil and gas operations, primarily drill cuttings, from sites in West Virginia to locations in Pennsylvania where he did not have a permit to dispose of the waste.

Study Finds COVID Drugs in Effluent

State College, Pa. — Certain drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients — including remdesivir, dexamethasone and antibiotics for associated bacterial infections — persist through wastewater treatment and may occur in waterways at levels high enough to negatively affect aquatic organisms, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State.

According to Heather Preisendanz, associate professor of agricultural and biological engineering, Penn State, over-the counter and prescription-strength pharmaceuticals, including antibiotics and pain relievers, are excreted by humans, and many are known to persist through wastewater treatment plants and into nearby waterways, where they can negatively affect aquatic organisms.