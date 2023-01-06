Pennsylvania deer opener politics a bad precedent

Pennsylvania’s opening day of deer season dilemma – Saturday or Monday – is a tough issue. You can certainly understand the “camp-life disruption” argument made by those who favor a Monday opener. That relaxed weekend after Thanksgiving, to travel and prepare, was unique in modern life. Time slowed a bit.

But the desire to participate in opening day by those who can’t miss work on Monday is equally valid. And, amid all that, it is the responsibility of unpaid game commissioners, who volunteer their time, energy and stress to think ahead, anticipating what’s best for wildlife and the hunting model that supports its conservation and management.

Just as one can sympathize with either position in this issue, you could also imagine the Board of Game Commissioners deciding either way, because both viewpoints are valid.

RELATED STORY: New legislation to allow more Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania

A majority of commissioners decided on Saturday, based, we were told, on a resolve to make gestures that might attract new hunters at a time when our numbers are slowly, but steadily, eroding. I know of no reason to assume their action was insincere.

Even though license sales still lag, there remains an unproved possibility that the Saturday schedule slowed the rate of decline.

I suspect my own experience will be familiar to many hunters, because the Saturday/Monday quandary is a knife that cuts two ways, if you will excuse a, perhaps, overly dramatic turn of phrase. By that, I mean that in the four years since we experimented with the Saturday kickoff, it’s both benefited and curtailed my own opening day opportunities.

In a personal way, I was pulling for Saturday, though I did not overtly promote that view because I knew that other hunters’ opposing views were equally personal and valid.

I was pulling for Saturday because my son lives far away, and his work obligations permitted only two days off – one day to hunt, and one to travel. He’d take off Monday, but then drove back home on Tuesday. The Saturday opener allowed us 100% more hunting time together (Saturday and Monday), while he still took only two days off work. Who wouldn’t love that?

When Sunday came into that mix, it was a windfall. We had three hunting days, while my son still missed the same amount of worktime (Monday and Tuesday). Or a great new option then was to hunt two days – Saturday and Sunday – and he returned home on Monday.

No matter who it is, no matter which party, I believe having politicians set wildlife management policy is a bad precedent.

Encouraging them to do so is an even worse one.

That plan represented 100% more hunting time than the traditional framework gave us, with half the time away from his work. As a traveling nonresident, he is a fan.

But there were also years when we were invited to Thanksgiving dinner by faraway family on my wife’s side who do not understand – have no reason to understand – the Pennsylvania deer hunting imperative.

Once we arrived on Wednesday or maybe Thursday morning, leaving on Friday to get back home for the Saturday deer opener would have caused – let’s just call it “tension.” So, my son and I simply missed the opener, which would not have happened if the season opened, as it had for so long, on Monday.

It can cut both ways.

Recently, I heard that a cadre of legislators is planning to introduce legislation that, if enacted, would mandate by statute that deer season open on the Monday after Thanksgiving.

I don’t know their names, and don’t even feel like making a point to learn that. No matter who it is, no matter which party, I believe having politicians set wildlife management policy is a bad precedent. Encouraging them to do so is an even worse one.

Legislators back in what looks from here like a politically less precarious time, set up a Game Commission in 1895, to insulate, to some degree, wildlife decisions from political manipulation.

You could argue that such insulation is most important in policy that’s biological in nature, and that a two-day variation in the scheduling of deer season is more a social issue than biological. If so, your point would be a fair one.

But once you open that Pandora’s Box of political incentive, what else might opportunistic politicians tamper with?

About the same time commissioners voted to move the deer opener to Saturday, they also voted, guided by information gleaned by their staff, to close the winter season on ruffed grouse entirely.

What if the state’s grouse hunters pressed politicians to open it up, by law? What if a different suite of constituents gathered enough clout and demanded lawmakers curtail hunting for Pennsylvania black bears?

I know, that’s unlikely to fly.

But once you begin chipping away at something put in place for a good reason, especially in our times, you can’t predict the outcome.

To call on another turn of phrase “be careful what you wish for.”