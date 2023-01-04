Pro Tip of the Week: Styles of walleye fishing and types of minnows

The ice-fishing season is under way and the style of fishing can vary depending on how early you start dropping a line through the hard water. In the early stages of winter fishing, anglers might be more effective and aggressive in their walleye fishing by using jigs or spoons.

With the new year upon us as we enter the months of January and February, it might be better to fish “naturally.” Typically, there are more people who drive up to their houses on lakes, and it creates too much noise. Consider putting away the jigs and spoons and just use tip-ups and set lines to catch walleyes more consistently.

It’s always a good idea to experiment with different sizes of minnows. There are a lot of people who believe a big golden shiner is the only way to go, but other sizes can be just as effective.

Consider a medium-sized rainbow or a medium-sized fathead to get similar results under the ice. It’s good to try different sizes of minnows as well as different styles of fishing throughout the ice-fishing season to catch walleyes.

Eigen lives in central Minnesota by the shores of Gull Lake and owns and operates Walleyedan’s Guide Service. He’s been guiding since 1989 and hosts his annual Walleyedan Fishing To End Hunger Walleye Tournament on Gull Lake every year.

Years of guiding experience: 34

Favorite species: Walleye