Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – December 30, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

JAN. 7, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Minnesota Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn/Austin Conf. Center, Austin. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Jan. 21, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Red River Valley Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m., American Legion, East Grand Forks. For more info call John Eaton, 218-779-0968.

jan. 24, 2023: Minnesota Steelheader, 5:30 p.m., Summit Brewery Ratskeller, St. Paul. For more info call D Brandt, 651-429-4332.

jan. 28, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Houston County Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fest Building, Spring Grove. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

jan. 28, 2023: Pheasants Forever East Central Spurs, 4:00 p.m, Tobies Restaurant and Banquet Room, Eagan. For more info call Kenny Reed, 612-759-4709.

feb. 4, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Southeast Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Red Wing. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

FEB. 11, 2023: Sibley County Pheasants Forever, 4:00 p.m., Arlington Community Center, Arlington. For more info call Andrea Harbarth, 507-380-9909.

feb. 18, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Western Minnesota Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m. at Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

feb. 25, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Southwest Minnesota Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, Worthington. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

march 4, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Northeast Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m. at Elks Lodge, Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

march 11, 2023: Rum River Pheasants Forever Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m. Crowing Hour & dinner 6:30 p.m. at Jack and Jim’s – Duelm. For more info call Bernie,

320- 761-3651

march 11, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Detroit Lakes Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Holiday Inn, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Ray Priem, 218-849-1230.

MARCH 11, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Twin Cities Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

march 18, 2023: East Medicine Pheasants Forever, 4:30 p.m. crowing hour & 6:15 p.m. dinner at Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Brayden Anderson, 320-979-0363.

march 18, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Lakes Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m., Broadway Ballroom, Alexandria. For more info call Steve Jorud, 320-491-7596.

march 18, 2023: Brown County Pheasants Forever, Sleepy Eye Event Center, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

march 18, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Comfrey Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfrey Community Center, Comfrey. For more info call Jen Englin, 320-290-7597.

march 25, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota South Central Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Hotel & Event Center, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

march 25, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Bemidji Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Eagles Club., Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

april 1, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Bluff Country Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Rochester International Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

April 1, 2023: Let’s Go Fishing, 4:00 p.m – 7:00 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eden Prairie. For more info call Steve Wilson, 612-805-0762.

April 1, 2023: So. Central MN Gobblers – NWTF, 5:30 p.m., Best Western, Fairmont. For more info call Joe Dubke, 507-238-4959.

april 1, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Lake of the Woods Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Scott Fritsinger, 218-395-0408.

april 15, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited North Woods Chapter Banquet, 5:00 p.m, AAD Shrine, Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

April 22, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Finland Cabin Fever Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clair Nelson Community Center, Finland. For more info call Dick Krech Jr., 218-226-8177.

Shows

Feb. 9-12, 2023: La Crosse Sport Show, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri. 10:00 a.m .- 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. La Crosse Center, La Crosse, Wis. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

FEB. 16-19 2023: Duluth Sport Show / Northland Outdoor Duluth Deer Classic, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri .10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

feb. 17-18, 2023: 2023 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Minneapolis Convention Center. For more info go to pheasantfest.org.

Feb. 25-26 2023: MID-IOWA BASSMASTERS, The 44th Original Fishermen’s Swap Meet, Boat & Outdoor Show, Saturday 9:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., 4-H Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more info www.midiowabassmasters.com

MArch 10-12 2023: Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic 2023, Fri. 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sun. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Canterbury Park, Shakopee. For more info go to www.mndeerclassic.com

MARCH 30-APRIL 2, 2023: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri .10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Education/Seminar

DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor: For more info call Steven D Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

JAN. 7: 10:00 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy

FEB. 11: 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

FEB. 11: 1:30 p.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette

APRIL 1: 10:00 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

MAY 6: 10:00 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall

MAY 7: 10:00 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy

JULY 8: 8:30 a.m., Mankato Motorsports, Mankato

JULY 8: 1:30 p.m., Nicollet Conservation Club, Nicollet

SEPT. 9: 10:00 a.m., Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres, Tracy

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

Outdoor Media

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Publisher and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5 p.m. on WCCO Newstalk AM830. Special guests on hunting, fishing, conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Special events

jan. 14, 2023: Menahga Civic & Commerce, 12:00 p.m – 2:00 p.m., Spirit Lake – Menahga. For more info call Dave Treinen, 218-255-0706.

jan. 16, 2023: Willmar Rifle and Pistol Club Annual Meeting, 6:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m., Willmar Conference Center, Willmar. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

feb. 18, 2023: 40th Annual Centerville Lions Club Fishing Contest, 11:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m., registration starts at 9:00 a.m., Centerville Lake, Centerville. For more information email centervillelions@gmail.com

AUG. 25-26 2023: Barnes Area Historical Association, Town Hall, Barnes, Wis. For more info call Steve Kleist, 218-355-0107.

Shooting/Archery

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

Meetings

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information

go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 2022/2023 Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7:00 p.m. Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-717 or visit www.tcwalleyes.com

JAN. 5: John Hoyer – Pro-Angler, NWT

Champion, Educator and Multi-

Species Guide

FEB. 2: Lynn Niklasch – Educator

-Multi-Species Guide – Eastern Wis., G

Bay & Lake Michigan

MARCH 2: Chase Parsons – Pro Angler

– Next Bite TV Host – Educator

APRIL 6: Tyler & Sara Trampe – Hosts of

Sportman Journal TV.

MAY 4: Brad Hawthorne – Guide

& Educator

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.