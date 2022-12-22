No fish is the right or wrong fish

Greg Gallagher’s record smallmouth out of Lake Erie turned out to be the “right” fish. (Photo by Zach Thomas)

There was a big hoopla in bass fishing circles, on Lake Erie fishing sites, and other online fishing-newsy places when Greg Gallagher boated a 10.15 pound smallmouth bass in early November.

Officially, it is the largest smallie ever caught from Lake Erie.

Wow! Nice fish, Greg.

But what struck me almost as much as the wow-factor of the fish was the statement from Mr. Gallagher in one of the posts I saw about the catch. When giving his account of actually hooking and fighting the mega-bass, Gallagher said, “I honestly thought I had hooked into a sheepshead.”

I think he was dissing the sheepshead! I don’t know Gallagher personally, but from the reports I’ve read, he’s a bass guy and I know lots of angler purists that disrespect any species of fish not on their favorites list.

Catfish guys complain when a carp bites their nightcrawler. I’ve fished with walleye guys that complained when a pike bit their jig and minnow. One of the largest smallmouth I’ve ever caught hit a topwater lure I was slinging, trying to catch a muskie.

I was thrilled. The strike was explosive. The battle was impressive. To me the fish was magnificent. To the muskie fishermen taking me fishing that day, it was a trash fish.

On a different day, I was bass fishing with a bass guy who was less than thrilled when he hooked a muskie!

I’m not dissing Gallagher or his big fish. I don’t disrespect trout fishers who use bait instead of artificial lures. I don’t understand fly fishing fans who snub others using spinning gear.

Each fish is a blessing. Think about that the next time the wrong fish bites on your hook.