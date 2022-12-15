New York Outdoor News Calendar – December 16, 2022

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units. Also note that youth waterfowl and pheasant hunting dates and waterfowl season, small game and trapping season dates ,in general, vary across New York.

DEC. 20: Southern Zone late muzzleloading season, bow and crossbow season closes.

DEC. 26 – Jan. 1, 2023: Southern Zone holiday-week muzzleloading season, bow and crossbow season (some WMUs are bow only).

Jan. 1-31, 2023: January firearms deer hunting season in Suffolk County; varying hare season in Southwestern, N.Y.

Banquets/Fundraisers

JAN. 14, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Eastern New York Deer Camp, Albany Marriott. Info: 413-244-2304.

FEB 4, 2023: Ducks Unlimited Leatherstocking Chapter Banquet, Quality Inn,. Oneonta. Info: 607-432-5243.

APRIL 15, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Stony Brook Chapter Banquet, Dansville Fire Dept. Info: 585-447-4543.

APRIL 28, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Salmon River Chapter Banquet, Tailwater Lodge, Pulaski. Info: 413-244-2304.

Education/Seminars

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

JAN. 7, 2023: Erie County Trappers Free Fur Handling Seminar by Hoot’s Fur and Trapping Supplies, Collins Conservation Club, Collins, N.Y. Info: 716-337-2556.

Jan 11 – March 22, 2023: Capital District Fly Fisher’s Introductory Fly Tying Class, Locust Lane Clubhouse, Clifton Park, N.Y. Info: email tpassare@yahoo.com or call 518-765-3389.

SHOWS

JAN 7-8, 2023: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Building, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-15, 2023: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: www.neaca.com.

Jan. 20-22, 2023: 29th Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: www.yankeeclassic.net.

Jan. 21-22, 2023: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Wolcottsville Fire Hall, Akron, NY Info call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com

Jan. 21-22, 2023: New York State Arms Collectors Assoc. Albany Gun Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 27-29, 2023: New York Sportsman’s Expo, N.Y.S. Fairgrounds, Syracuse. Info: www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

FEB. 5, 2023: Midstate Arms Collectors, Sydney Gun & Knife Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEB. 5, 2023: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

Feb. 16-19, 2023: Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Niagara Falls Convention Center. Info: www.niagarafishingexpo.com.

Feb. 25-26, 2023: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Moose Lodge, Johnstown, N.Y. Info: www.adkshow.com.

March 2-5, 2023: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Suffern, N.Y. Info: www. suffern.sportshows.com.

MARCH 4-5, 2023: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, The Knights, Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

March 5, 2023: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 10-12, 2023: Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y. Info: www.kesslerpromotions.com.

March 25-26, 2023: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: www.neaca.com.

April 22-23, 2023: New York State Arms Collectors Assoc. Syracuse Gun Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 29-30, 2023: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Hamburg Fairgrounds Event Building, Hamburg NY Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com

Aug. 13, 2023: Midstate Arms Collectors, Unadilla Gun & Knife Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 16-17, 2023: New York State Arms Collectors Assoc. Syracuse Gun Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 8, 2023: Midstate Arms Collectors, Lisle Gun & Knife Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 5, 2023: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tournaments

Feb. 4, 2023: Glen Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Docksider Restaurant, Lake George. Info: 518-792-3534.

March 5-6, 2023: 31st Annual Schroon Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Info: http://schroonlakefishandgame.com.

April 29, 2023: Warren County Conservation Council Kids Fishing Derby. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.

June 6-11, 2023: Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour, Cayuga Lake. Info: majorleaguefishing.com.

July 20-22, 2023: Bassmaster Open at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y. Info: www.bassmaster.com.

Aug. 17-20, 2023: Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y. Info: www.bassmaster.com

Aug. 24-27, 2023: Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y. Info: www.bassmaster.com

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Feb 18: Cattaraugus Trappers Assoc. Annual Raw Fur Auction, Hinsdale Fire Hall, Hinsdale, N.Y. Starts at 7 a.m. Info: 716-474-7251 or 716-945-4223.

SHOOtS

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.