Consider hanging out a bird feeder or two this winter

Birds feed busily at a winter feeder. Photo from Steve Pollick

Whenever I start filling and hanging my back-forty bird feeders for the winter, I remember my dear late buddy, Jim Fofrich Sr., of Toledo.

Jim was a crusty, hard-nosed, legendary Lake Erie charter captain. In his later years, he would spend his winters in his shop, making walleye lures and harnesses and smallmouth bass baits. And watching birds at feeders outside his shop window.

The man, who called himself Old Ugly, was the last person to fit the stereotypical individual who might feed songbirds. But this hairy-fisted, passionate fisherman, a champion of Lake Erie, had a soft spot for them. He regularly would call me with reports of what he saw at his feeders, complete with thoughtful questions.

His example effectively gave everyone in the wide outdoors community “permission” to enjoy winter bird feeding. You did not have to be a brie-and-chablis, soft-handed, stereotypical suburbanite to participate. A gruff old walleye-charter captain would do.

So, a salute to the memory of Old Ugly.

I usually hang out about 10 feeders across my rural property around Thanksgiving when I notice that natural seeds and fruits and such are disappearing from my creek bottom, thanks to the birds and small mammals such as squirrels and mice.

All feeders are situated to allow maximum viewing from windows in the house. As it should be. Because when you think about it, birds evolved millennia ago to survive winters just fine, scrounging whatever they could glean.

The strongest made it, which is why birds are so robust. Our feeding of birds is for our enjoyment – a painless, comfortable way to enjoy the many colors and behaviors displayed by many species before our eyes.

This autumn, I had a pair of white-breasted nuthatches, which feed upside down, at my feeders within half an hour of hanging the last one. They soon were joined by a pair of “snowbirds,” dark-eyed juncos, which hopped about on the ground beneath the feeders gleaning dropped and spilled seeds.

Good numbers of goldfinches already have arrived, as have noisy, bullying bluejays, among others. Red-bellied and downy woodpeckers, usual suspects each winter, also are present now regularly.

Soon enough, house finches also will turn up, along with black-capped chickadees, among usual suspects. And as always, there will be small aggressive flocks of bland, abundant (some say pestiferous) house sparrows – which descend and pig out, often emptying a full feeder in an afternoon. You do not get to choose.

Already I have seen hunting Cooper’s hawks buzz the feeders, looking for dinner on the wing. And all winter long I will be on the lookout for such things as rare northern finches – evening grosbeaks, crossbills, purple finches, and the like.

I have tried many different feeds and combinations over the years, and have settled on the advice of those who know better than me: Stick to black, “oiler” sunflower seed, and suet cakes. Often the cheap mixed seed combinations are just that. Cheap. Often filled with things like red milo, these blends mostly attract the birds you do not want to see, like house sparrows and starlings.

Consider hanging a feeder or two. It will add some color to what typically is a dull, gray Great Lakes winter.