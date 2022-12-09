Investigation underway of bucks shot and left to waste in Southeastern Minnesota

This buck is one of two bucks that conservation officer Tyler Ramaker has confirmed was shot and left to waste since Nov. 11 near the southeastern Minnesota town of Brownsville. Ramaker is still investigating this case, and anyone with information is asked to call the Minnesota DNR Turn In Poachers (TIP) line at 800-652-9093. (Contributed photo from the Minnesota DNR)

DNR conservation officer Tyler Ramaker is gathering information on reports of multiple deer that were shot in the last month and left to waste within his work area in far southeastern Minnesota.

Ramaker said that as of Dec. 9, he had confirmed reports of two bucks that were shot – an 8-pointer and a 6-pointer – that were both left to waste. The deer were left completely intact, with neither the antlers or any meat touched after they were killed.

“They were in locations where the type of shots were lethal shots where they died where they stood or very close to it, and very near the road,” Ramaker said. “It’s a thrill-kill type of situation.”

Ramaker has received information on an additional doe being shot and left to waste, but had not been able to find the deer as of Dec. 9.

Both bucks were killed west of Brownsville in Houston County, a small town right on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border.

“One was further west towards Caledonia, but in the same general vicinity that there’s a good potential that they’re connected,” Ramaker said.

The first report Ramaker received came on or around Nov. 11. Another came around Nov. 27.

Anyone who has any information relating to this investigation is encouraged to call the DNR TIP line at 800-652-9093. Callers have the option to remain anonymous, and there are possibilities of up to $1,000 in rewards for reporting a violation that leads to an arrest. The reward amount is determined by the seriousness of the crime reported.

“I think most people don’t know that there’s up to $1,000 in rewards that can be issued from the TIP program and it doesn’t get used enough,” Ramaker said.