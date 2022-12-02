Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji added to CWD management hunt

Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji in northern Minnesota was added to the CWD management hunt set for Dec. 16-18 this year after a deer in the wild herd there tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease earlier this fall. In addition to DPA 184, DPAs 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649 and 655 are also a part of the hunt that will allow hunters plenty of license and weapon flexibility to harvest additional deer in these areas.

The Minnesota DNR announced on Dec. 2 that deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to the list of DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during the CWD special hunt that runs Dec. 16-18.

This addition to the disease management hunt comes after a wild deer harvested in DPA 184 this fall tested positive for CWD. In addition to DPA 184, DPAs 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649 and 655 are also a part of the hunt.

The DNR has the CWD management hunts in these areas to assess potential disease spread and to help mitigate the risk of transmission by lowering deer populations. There are no restrictions on the number of deer a hunter can take during this season. The DNR said 98% of successful hunters during the late CWD hunts in 2021 shot one or two deer.

License flexibility

Hunters can use any unfilled archery, firearms or muzzleloader license during this hunt. Unfilled bonus permits and early antlerless permits can also be used to tag antlerless deer. The hunting method used must match the license type.

Hunters may also use any unfilled disease management permits or purchase them for $2.50 apiece.

Hunters using disease management permits during the CWD management hunt can use archery equipment, firearms or a muzzleloader and do not need any additional deer hunting license or permit. Disease management permits may be used on both antlered and antlerless deer during the CWD special hunt.

CWD sampling mandatory

CWD sampling is mandatory for deer harvested in this hunt. Harvested deer must be taken to a sampling station. Stations will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 16 through Dec. 19. A complete list of station locations is available on the DNR website.

Carcass movement restrictions in place, except for DPA 184

Carcass movement restrictions apply in all late-hunt DPAs except 184. Hunters in DPA 184 are not required, but are encouraged, to keep whole carcasses within the DPA until the carcasses are quartered or the meat is de-boned.

Carcass movement restrictions apply in all 600-series DPAs and are supported with dumpsters for carcass disposal. The timing of the detection of the CWD-positive deer in DPA 184 did not allow for dumpsters to be coordinated in time for the management hunt.

Complete details on carcass movement restrictions are available on the DNR website.

Special access permits available for a few state properties normally not hunted

Some public lands in southern Minnesota where deer hunting is otherwise not allowed will be open to hunting by a limited number of people during the late-season CWD management hunt. Special, no-cost permits to access these areas will be available from any DNR license vendor on a first-come, first-served basis starting at noon on Dec. 2 and ending Dec. 13.

Public lands in southern Minnesota included in this are:

Beaver Creek Valley State Park

Cannon River Wilderness Area

Forestville Mystery Cave State Park

Great River Bluffs State Park and King’s and Queen’s Bluff Scientific Natural Area

Nerstrand Woods State Park and Prairie Creek Woods SNA

Pin Oak Prairie SNA

Complete information about the hunts is available on the DNR website.