Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 25, 2022

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Adams County Game Warden Taylor Knash reports an individual was cited for shooting an 8-point buck with a muzzleloader during the antlerless-only muzzleloader season.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that several poaching investigations of bears, deer and turkeys are ongoing, and many charges will be filed soon. Safety-zone violations have been occurring on State Game Land 169 since pheasant season started.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that possible DMA and baiting violations are being investigated.

Fulton County Game Warden Justin Klugh reports an increase in individuals hunting without first buying a hunting license. After being caught, they learned it would have been cheaper just to purchase the required license.

Fulton County Game Warden Justin Klugh reports he has noticed an increase in predator hunting at night. Patrols will continue to address any issues associated with these hunts.

Juniata County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that guilty pleas were received for violations involving hunting deer and squirrels through the use of bait and attempting to take squirrels with an unlawful device, a blowgun.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports a bear was recently killed in a baited area in York County. The bear was seized, and charges were filed for shooting a bear through the use of bait. The hunter was cooperative and realized he had made a mistake.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports the state game warden cadet class is preparing to head out on their field training.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports an individual was charged with the unlawful possession or taking of two white-tailed deer, hunting through the use of bait, and unlawful disposition of killed game or wildlife.

Perry County Game Warden Michael Smith reports a subject pleaded guilty to shooting a tree swallow while duck hunting. On the same day, hunters were found within a propagation area closed to hunting. Other investigations have recently led to charges in a state game lands garbage dumping case, as well as an individual attempting to kill a deer with a muzzleloader without the proper license.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Columbia County Game Warden Justin Faust completed an investigation involving an individual in Benton Township unlawfully harvesting an antlerless deer. The individual trespassed, used a vehicle to locate the deer, failed to tag the deer properly, had expired tags on his person, and had multiple unsigned licenses.

Columbia County Game Warden Jake Klinger cited an individual for unlawfully cutting multiple trees to clear paths for hunting on State Game Land 58, then use corn and minerals to bait the area.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Benjamin Johnson reports individuals hunting through the use of bait. Hunters are reminded all bait and bait residue must be removed 30 days prior to hunting that location.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Eric Kelly states charges are pending against a Greenfield Township man for the unlawful taking of a cinnamon-phase black bear through the use of bait.

Luzerne County Game Warden Andrew Macko reports that as of Oct. 31, two bucks harvested in Hunlock Township during archery season have been confiscated due to suspected foul play. Cases are still ongoing.

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reports filing citations against an individual for hunting without a license and through the use of bait on the opening day of the 2022 archery deer season.

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman reports a Northumberland County man was cited for allowing his dogs to chase and nearly kill a buck earlier this month. “As we get deeper into hunting season, it’s imperative that all pet owners keep their dogs on a leash or under their control,” Workman said.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports a successful start to the bear season in the county with plenty of successful hunters.

Pike County Game Warden Alex Meyer reports citing an archery hunter for hunting over bait.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports several individuals paid fines for hunting through the use of bait, having loaded firearms in vehicles, etc. Several cases are still ongoing.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Jonathan Bowman reports an Operation Game Thief tip in October will lead to charges against a person who is not permitted to possess firearms, but was hunting for and killing deer. A search warrant on the property led to the recovery of multiple illegal deer.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports citing an individual for camping on state game lands.

Game Warden Cadet Ejai Rock reports multiple citations are pending in Sullivan County against six members of a hunting camp who baited deer and bears, trespassed, and hunted without the required fluorescent orange during the muzzleloader/archery seasons.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports he recently seized a large buck that was illegally taken through the use of bait; charged a Richmond Township man for killing two deer and bringing them home without tagging them; charged a Topton man who allowed his son to kill a buck during the antlerless-only special firearms season; and charged a Mohnton man for trespassing on private property, possession of an unlawfully killed deer, and littering on lands open to hunting.

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports he conducted 157 field checks at Blue Marsh on the opening day of pheasant season. Those checks turned up 10 violations and led to two pheasants being seized.

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett investigated several bear damage complaints involving beehives in the Springfield Township area. A young bear has been traveling between Northampton and Bucks counties hitting unprotected hives. Beekeepers should consider putting up electric fences to help protect their hives.

Bucks County Game Warden Hannah Jimenez reports she has issued citations for the unlawful taking of two white-tailed deer.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports a Phoenixville man was charged for unlawfully taking a groundhog Fourth of July weekend. The subject permitted his two dogs to get out of his car at a busy intersection and kill the groundhog. Multiple witnesses called 911 and complained that he did nothing to prevent his unleashed dogs from killing the groundhog, and just watched and had a cellphone conversation as they were “tearing apart” the groundhog. He then he took possession of the carcass and had it in possession when he was contacted by local police, who referred the incident to the Game Commission.

Chester County Game Warden Zachary Salsgiver reports an intoxicated individual was handling a firearm in an unsafe manner at the State Game Land 43 rifle range. “Thanks to a call from another individual using the range, we were able to put an end to the unsafe behavior,” Salsgiver said.

Dauphin County Game Warden Zach Soles reports multiple individuals have been cited for unlawfully taking ducks in the State Game Land 290 propagation area, which was closed to hunting. He advises all hunters to pay close attention to any signage that would indicate special regulations for a certain area of game lands.

Dauphin County Game Warden Russell Kreider reports an individual was charged for hunting ducks in a propagation area on Haldeman Island, State Game Land 290.

Delaware County Game Warden Nicholas Visser reports that, while on patrol, a call came out from the state police for a burglary and the address was in the neighborhood he was in. “I was first on scene and once the state police showed up, we cleared the house,” he said.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports, several individuals have been prosecuted for importing deer harvested in Maryland into Pennsylvania. Hunters are reminded that CWD regulations prohibit importation of cervids into Pennsylvania from any other state or Canadian province.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports investigating an incident where a predator hunter who was lawfully hunting witnessed an individual driving slowly and calling from his vehicle. Charges are pending.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited an individual for unlawfully removing high-risk cervid parts from a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited an individual for archery hunting for deer during archery season without the required archery license.

Lehigh County Game Warden David Furmato reports filing citations for littering and alcohol possession on State Game Land 205. Both individuals pleaded guilty to the charges.

Lehigh and Northampton counties Game Warden Jesse Cunningham reports finding multiple violations including an unplugged-shotgun and license issues on the opening day of pheasant season. Warnings and citations have been issued.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports he received a call from Upper Providence Township Police about a report of hunter trespass. “With the help of the police and county park rangers, we were able to locate three hunters who were on property that was closed to hunting. One of the hunters took a doe without having the proper doe tag for the area. Multiple citations have since been filed regarding this incident,” Madden said.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas encountered a hunter from New Philadelphia who shot a deer from a baited treestand, then trespassed onto another property to recover and field-dress the deer.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports that several individuals received citations for hunting through the use of bait during the archery deer season.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports that several individuals received warnings for traveling on roads that were closed to motorized vehicles.