Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – November 25, 2022

Important dates

NOV. 26-27: Two-day duck season is open in the North Zone.

NOV. 30: Firearms deer season ends statewide.

DEC. 1: Late archery deer season opens.

DEC. 1: Late pheasant season opens.

DEC. 1: Late ruffed grouse season opens.

DEC. 1: Pike and muskie spearing season opens.

DEC. 2: Muzzleloader deer season opens.

DEC. 4: Regular duck season ends in the Middle Zone.

DEC. 8: Natural Resources Commission meeting at Lansing Community College West Campus.

DEC. 11: Muzzleloader deer season ends.

DEC. 11: Duck season ends in the South Zone.

DEC. 11: Regular goose season ends in the South Zone.

DEC. 16: Goose season ends in the North Zone.

DEC. 17-18: Two-day duck season is open in the Middle Zone.

DEC. 23: Goose season ends in the Middle Zone

DEC. 31: Pure Michigan Hunt application period ends.

DEC. 31-JAN. 1: Two-day duck season is open in the South Zone.

DEC. 31-JAN. 8: Late goose season is open in most of the South Zone.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER.

JAN. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Tri-Cities Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m at the Grand, 660 W. Hampton Road, Essexville. Call (989) 486-1961 for more info.

JAN. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Hillman Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Hillman Community Center, 24220 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Hillman. Call (989) 619-3481 for more info.

JAN. 16: Whitetails Unlimited Shakey Lakes Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at W 7350 County Road G-12, Stephenson. Call (906) 753-6397 for more info.

JAN. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Clare/Harrison Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Lions Club, 417 Fairlane Street, Harrison. Call (810) 618-1681 for more info.

JAN. 23: Whitetails Unlimited Traverse City Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

JAN. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Michigan West Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at The Gilmore, 5179 W. River Drive, Comstock Park. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Deer Camp begins at 4 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 111 North Grand Ave. Lansing. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB.8: Whitetails Unlimited Kalamazoo Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at The Fountains, 525 S. Riverview Drive, Parchment. Call Dave Wilkins at (269) 377-3149 for more info.

FEB. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Ionia Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Steele Street Hall, 115 South Steele Street, Ionia. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB. 25: Whitetails Unlimited West Branch Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 601 Columbus Ave., West Branch. Call Jim Gilbert at (989) 550-4828 for more info.

MARCH 4: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 560 North Phelps Street, Decatur. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 7: Whitetails Unlimited Spring Lake Chapter Banguet will will be held at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 N. Fruitport Road, Spring Lake. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 24: Whitetails Unlimited Calhoun County Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Cedar Crest Banquet Center, 872 East Michigan Ave., Marshall. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH 25: Whitetails Unlimited White River Chapter Banquet will be held at the American Legion, 803 East Colby Road, Whitecall. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

Special Events

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon. Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI, 48881. 2nd Tuesday of each month, 7:30 p.m., Main Clubhouse.

Archery

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

Shooting Sports

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-Dusk. Saturdays 10-3 p.m. Sundays Noon-Dusk

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m. till dark & Sundays 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Please check our monthly calendar of events for dates & times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Shows

The Progressive Detroit Boat Show: For more info www.detroitboatshow.net.

Suburban Collection Showplace: For more info www.noviboatshow.com

Meetings

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sun. of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thurs of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tues. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wed. of the month except Nov., 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tues of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.