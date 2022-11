https://www.outdoornews.com/content/uploads/2022/11/r/s/Ep.-8-New-England-Outdoor-Writers-Association-112222-2.50-PM.mp3

Podcast host Dan Ladd welcomes Vermont’s Gary Moore from the New England Outdoor Writers Association. Dan and Gary talk about the relevance between outdoor communicators and the sporting public and how trends that affect the sporting community are reflective in outdoor writer groups, including recruiting new members and holding events.