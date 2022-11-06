Snowy owls spotted In Wisconsin

Despite mild fall weather, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin. Though one owl was spotted in Dane County from mid-July to mid-October (a very rare case of a snowy owl successfully over-summering in Wisconsin), the winter migrants now seem to be settling in. The first likely migrants were spotted on Oct. 19 in Superior and atop the observation tower at Rib Mountain State Park in Marathon County. Another was photographed in Ashland on Nov. 1. These are the only new arrivals reported anywhere in the lower 48 so far, aside from one along the international border in North Dakota. Eastern Canada has seen a notable shortage of observations so far. Farther west, a few owls have moved into the Canadian Great Plains.