Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – October 28, 2022

Banquets/Fundraisers

OCt. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Fillmore County Chapter Banquet, 6:00 p.m., Mabel Community Center, Mabel. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

OCT. 28: Stewartville Pheasant & Habitat 40th Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Stewartville Sportsman Club. For more info call Rick, 507-923-6823.

NOV. 17: Scott – LeSueur Waterfowlers, 5:30 p.m. Social, Banquet Meal 7:00 p.m. For more info call Doug Schoenecker 952-758-3435.

nov. 19: Maidens of the Marshes – Ladies Ducks Unlimited, 3:30 p.m., VFW, Fergus Falls. For more info call Melissa Davis, 320-279-0229.

Dec. 6: Southern Crossroads Chapter of Muskies Inc. Banquet, 6:30 p.m., American Legion, Eagle Lake. For more info call Dean, 507-995-2706.

JAN. 7, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Minnesota Deer Camp, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn/Austin Conf. Center, Austin. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

jan. 28, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Houston County Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fest Building, Spring Grove. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Jan. 21, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Red River Valley Deer Camp, 5:00 p.m., American Legion, East Grand Forks. For more info call John Eaton, 218-779-0968.

march. 18, 2023: Whitetails Unlimited Comfrey Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfrey Community Center, Comfrey. For more info call Jen Englin, 320-290-7597.

Shows

DEC. 9-11: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show, Fri. 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 9-12, 2023: La Crosse Sport Show, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri. 10:00 a.m .- 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. La Crosse Center, La Crosse, Wis. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

FEB. 16-19 2023: Duluth Sport Show / Northland Outdoor Duluth Deer Classic, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri .10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 25-26 2023: MID-IOWA BASSMASTERS, The 44th Original Fishermen’s Swap Meet, Boat & Outdoor Show, Saturday 9:00 a.m-6:00 p.m., Sunday 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., 4-H Building, Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more info www.midiowabassmasters.com

MArch 10-12 2023: Minnesota Deer & Turkey Classic 2023, Fri. 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sun. 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Canterbury Park, Shakopee. For more info call Eric Meyer, 612-723-7423.

MARCH 30-APRIL 2, 2023: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Thur. 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Fri .10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. & Sun. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Education/Seminar

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Outdoornews.com: Outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Special events

feb. 18, 2023: Centerville Lions Ice Fishing Contest, Centerville Lake, Centerville.

Shooting/Archery

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

Meetings

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information

go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club: every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East: Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North: Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South: Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West: 2nd Tues. of the month, at Cabela’s, Rogers, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club.: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 2022/2023 Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7:00 p.m. Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-717 or visit www.tcwalleyes.com

NOV. 3: Scott Mackenthun – Fisheries

Biologist and Clam Pro Staff

DEC. 1: Jason Mitchell – Guide, TV Host

& Educator

JAN. 5: John Hoyer – Pro-Angler, NWT

Champion, Educator and Multi-

Species Guide

FEB. 2: Lynn Niklasch – Educator

-Multi-Species Guide – Eastern Wis., G

Bay & Lake Michigan

MARCH 2: Chase Parsons – Pro Angler

– Next Bite TV Host – Educator

APRIL 6: Tyler & Sara Trampe – Hosts of

Sportman Journal TV.

MAY 4: Brad Hawthorne – Guide

& Educator

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.