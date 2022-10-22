Long Show: ‘State of the Birds’ … and wolves

We’ve got a great 2022 Minnesota pheasant hunting opener recap to kick off this week’s show. After receiving a DNR survey in the mail, Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss surveys from the agency as well as the status of drought conditions around the state and a recent “State of the Birds” report that Ducks Unlimited believes reveals success with national wetlands protection. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela then joins Rob to recap the recent International Wolf Center Symposium that happened last weekend in Minneapolis. Both Stan and Rob attended the event and share some newsie wolf headlines from the conference. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast: Top topics with Lesmeister include new ownership at Capra’s Sporting Goods, charges in the Lake Erie walleye tournament cheating scandal, and the latest Quick Chat interview, this one with Bowhunter magazine’s Curt Wells.