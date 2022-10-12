Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in Worthington this weekend

Worthington and Nobles County will be the focus for pheasant hunters this weekend as southern Minnesota hosts the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

On the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 14, a celebration of public lands will take place at 4:30 p.m. The Nobles County chapter of Pheasants Forever, with the help of the Outdoor Heritage Council Fund, purchased 295 acres to add to the existing Ransom Ridge Wildlife Management Area southeast of Rushmore. Worthington FFA members will help seed native grasses and wildflowers for the new tract. The public lands celebration is open to everyone.

On Friday evening, the public is invited to join a “Food Truck Flocking” in downtown Worthington’s outdoor pavilion. The event will run from 5-8 p.m. with entertainment.

Hunters will take to the field Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. for the pheasant hunt.

With a population of 13,093, Worthington is the seat of Nobles County and is located at the junction of Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 59, approximately 10 miles from the Iowa state line. The city actively promotes hunting, travel opportunities and outdoor recreation.

Hunters spend hundreds of millions of dollars each year in Minnesota on equipment, food, lodging and other hunting-related goods and services. With more than a half million hunters in the state, the economic impact of hunting supports thousands of jobs across the state.