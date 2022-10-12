Early antlerless and statewide youth deer seasons return Oct. 20-23

Minnesota’s youth deer season will take place statewide Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The season coincides with statewide teacher workshops, so many Minnesota students don’t have school during the youth season.

To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a deer license. Participant numbers are not limited and there is no special permit, so parents should purchase or obtain a regular deer hunting license for the youth who will be hunting.

An adult parent, guardian, or mentor must accompany youth ages 10-13. All hunters and mentors, regardless of whether they are participating in youth deer season, must follow blaze orange or blaze pink clothing requirements. Adults may not hunt unless they are in an area open during the early antlerless season and have the corresponding license. Complete youth season details are available on the DNR youth deer hunting page (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Deer/Youth.html).

Early antlerless-only deer season also is Oct. 20-23

In some permit areas, hunters (of all ages) also can participate in an early antlerless-only deer season from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The season increases opportunities for hunters in areas where deer populations are above population goals or where there is an increased risk of Chronic Wasting Disease. Permit areas open during the hunt are 209, 213, 214, 215, 218, 219, 221, 222, 223, 225, 227, 229, 236, 240, 277, 341, 342, 343, 604, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, 661 and 701.

The DNR offers this opportunity to hunters in an effort to manage local deer herds. This year, the bag limit has been reduced from five to three antlerless deer and hunters are no longer required to obtain an early antlerless permit to participate in the early antlerless season.

To participate, hunters must hunt in one of the 28 open deer permit areas and use a deer license that matches the weapon used during the season (for example, using a firearm for a firearms season license or archery equipment for an archery license). Hunters have the option of using their regular season parent license or they can use early antlerless permits, bonus permits, or disease management permits (only in 600-series permit areas) to fill the limit. Deer hunting regulations are available in the Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations (mndnr.gov/Regulations/Hunting).