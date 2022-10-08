Long Show: The alleged walleye tourney cheating controversy

The dominant topic in this week’s broadcast is the alleged walleye tournament cheating controversy that broke on Lake Erie last weekend. Ohio Outdoor News Editor Mike Moore joins host and Publisher Rob Drieslein for some insight into the story. On either side of Moore’s visit, Editor Tim Spielman and frequent guest Tim Lesmeister also provide their opinions on the big story. Other top topics include the latest update on wolf populations in Wisconsin, plus thoughts on the DFL and GOP platforms in Minnesota. Musician Lesmeister shares a memory of seeing First Lady of Country music Loretta Lynn in concert. A special DNR guest, Eric Michel, reminds state deer hunters that they can help out with estimating deer populations by participating in the state’s Deer Hunter Observation Study.