New York Outdoor News Calendar – October 7, 2022

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units. Also note that youth waterfowl and pheasant hunting dates and waterfowl season dates in general vary across New York.

Oct. 8-10: New York’s Youth Big Game Hunt.

Oct. 12: Northern Zone crossbow season begins.

Oct. 14: Northern Zone turkey season ends.

Oct. 15: Pheasant season begins in west and parts of central New York.

Oct. 15-21: Northern Zone early muzzleloading season.

Oct. 15-28: Southern Zone (excluding NYC, Long Island) fall turkey season.

Oct. 22: Northern Zone regular big game season begins.

Oct. 25, Nov. 1 & Nov. 10: Several trapping seasons begin (see Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide).

Banquets/Fundraisers

OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, Pecks Rainbow Hall, Altona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304

Education/Seminars

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html

OCT. 14: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: www.dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

SHOWs

OCT. 8-9: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: www.neaca.com.

Oct. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 6: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 12-13: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-15, 2023: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: www.neaca.com.

Jan. 20-22, 2023: 29th Yankee Sportsman Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: www.yankeeclassic.net.

Jan. 26-29, 2023: New York Sportsman’s Expo, N.Y.S. Fairgrounds, Syracuse. Info: www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

Feb. 16-19, 2023: Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Niagara Falls Convention Center. Info: www.niagarafishingexpo.com

March 2-5, 2023: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Suffern, N.Y. Info: www.suffern.sportshows.com.

March 10-12, 2023: Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y. Info: www.kesslerpromotions.com.

March 25-26, 2023: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: www.neaca.com.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.