Long Show: Bear kill numbers … and how the ‘turnover’ turns

We’ve got some 2022 black bear harvest numbers in Minnesota, and the opening segment with Publisher and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman will reveal whether the kill is up or down this fall. It’s also Minnesota’s opening weekend of duck hunting. Then “Tackle” Terry Tuma – or “T3” as he’s affectionately known in the world of professional fishing – joins the show with exclusive insight into how the hot September has affected fishing and whether the weather will delay the dreaded “turnover” phenomenon this fall. Old friend Tony Peterson then drops in to share the story of his successful elk hunting trip in Colorado. (His 5×5 likely weighed between 700 and 800 pounds and Tony had to pack it out six miles.) The one and only Tim Lesmeister then joins the show from the road overlooking Table Rock Lake in Missouri where he’s attending the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers’ annual conference. Top topics include the recent Major League Fishing bass event on Mille Lacs, party hunting for waterfowl (hint, it’s illegal), the corner crossing case in Wyoming, and what exactly qualifies as “invasive” carp.