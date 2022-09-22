New York Outdoor News Calendar – September 23, 2022

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units. Also note that youth waterfowl and pheasant hunting dates and waterfowl season dates in general vary across New York.

SEPT. 20: Northern Zone grouse season begins.

Sept. 24: Free Fishing Day in New York, National Hunting & Fishing Day.

Sept. 27: Northern Zone archery season for deer begins.

Oct. 1: Southern Zone archery, Northern Zone turkey, and several small game seasons begin.

Oct. 8-10: New York’s Youth Big Game Hunt.

Oct. 12: Northern Zone crossbow season begins.

Oct. 14: Northern Zone turkey season ends

Oct. 15-21: Northern Zone early muzzleloading season.

Oct. 22: Northern Zone regular big game season begins.

Banquets/Fundraisers

SEPT. 24: Lansingburgh Trap Team First Annual Fundraising Sportsman’s Banquet, American Legion 111 Main St, Wynantskill N.Y. Info: tinyurl.com/lhstrapteam.

SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited East Worcester Fish and Game Club Banquet, Worcester, N.Y. Info: 607-397-1740.

OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, Pecks Rainbow Hall, Altona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304

Education/Seminars

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html

OCT. 14: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

SHOOts

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

SHOWs

SePT. 24-25: Sportsman’s Show, VFW Post. 1418, Champlain, N.Y. Info: 518 534-3486

SePT. 24-25: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org.

SEPT. 24-25: West Potsdam Fire Department Fall Gun Show, West Potsdam Bingo Hall. Info: 315-265-2577.

OCT. 8-9: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: neaca.com.

Oct. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 6: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 12-13: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Jan. 14-15, 2023: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: neaca.com.

March 25-26, 2023: New Eastcoast Arms Collectors Associates Albany Arms Fair. Polish Community Center, Albany. Info: neaca.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Sept. 24: Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs will celebrate the Golden Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day at Elma Conservation Club, Elma, N.Y. Info: 716-510-7952.

SEPT. 24: National Hunting & Fishing Day with the The United Sportsmen Association of Rockland County. Congers Lake Park, Congers, N.Y. Info: 845-494-6312.

Sept. 24: Orange County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Youth Pheasant Hunt, Stewart State Forest. Info: 845-467–5539.

Tournaments

Sept. 24: Squirrel hunting competition and fundraiser. Cuba Rod and Gun Club, Cuba N.Y. Info: 585-307-0316

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.