Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 23, 2022

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner assisted Bureau County SD with a call at Lock 3, Hennepin Canal, of two highly intoxicated adults not properly supervising multiple children. The adults were located as well as the children. Both adults were incapable of properly supervising the children and arrangements were made for them to be safely taken with relatives. After approximately 4 hours, and all children being safely removed, the adult male and female were placed in a cab and transported back to Ottawa. With the complexity of the situation, no charges were filed at the time of the incident. CPO Wagner will be speaking with State’s Attorney to discuss park violations committed and determine appropriate charges if any are to be filed.

In Bureau County, CPO Wagner, while checking fishermen along the Illinois River near Spring Valley, found an individual fishing without a fishing license. When questioned about fishing, the individual claimed the license was in the car. CPO Wagner walked to the car with the fisherman only to be told she left her license in another vehicle. After checking, she was found to not have a license for two years. Individual was cited for the violation.

In Winnebago County, CPO Roesch encountered two individuals who were fishing while their license was revoked for child support. The individuals received citations for fishing without a license.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson received a complaint from a landowner having issues with trespassing in rural Fulton County. Upon investigation, CPO Thompson was able to identify a male and female subject fishing on the property without permission. Additionally, CPO Thompson identified the male and female subjects did not have valid fishing licenses. The suspects were issued citations for fishing without permission, and written warnings for trespass and fishing without a valid fishing license.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson conducted a collaborative investigation in response to a complaint of a nonresident providing outfitting services in Fulton County. The investigation determined a Kentucky man was unlawfully selling hunts without required outfitting licensing. CPO Thompson issued two citations for the Kentucky man unlawfully providing outfitting services in Fulton County without a valid outfitting license.

In McDonough County, during a patrol at Argyle Lake State Park, CPOs Elliott and Thompson encountered a UTV being operated on the roadway inside the park. As a result, the operator of the UTV was cited for unlawful operation of a UTV on the roadway.

In Peoria County, CPO Finn and his intern were patrolling the Illinois River by boat. They observed a boat with fishing poles and did a boat safety inspection. The operator was determined to be under the influence and provided a breath alcohol sample of .236.

The subject was arrested and will have a mandatory court date in Peoria County for operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol.

Northeast Zone –

Capt. Eric Schreiber

In Lake County, CPO Winters issued a citation to a subject running a boat rental company without the proper rental license. The subject was issued a written warning the previous year for the same violation.

In Lake County, CPOs Kelley and Doescher responded to a pollution complaint on the Fox River north of Route 173 in Antioch. A resident at Fox River Recreation, a local RV camp, called to complain that bags of garbage were floating down the Fox River near her trailer. The CPOs located several items of garbage and removed them from the river, but were unable to identify the polluter from the retrieved items.

In McHenry County, CPO Kelley responded to a complaint of a sunken boat on the Fox River in Trout Valley. The outdrive on the boat was leaking and the stern of the boat became submerged on the evening of July 9, 2022. The owner came back to retrieve the boat on July 10, but had to contract a local boat recovery service, as the vessel was too waterlogged. Appropriate enforcement action was taken for the gas and oil leakage from the watercraft.

In Kankakee County, CPOs Brian Elliot, Courtney Thompson, and Sgt. Wollgast, attended and helped with the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office Reel Justice event. The event was held at a private pond and any kids were welcome to come to learn to fish or just get some time on the water with their families and friends. The CPOs kept busy rebating hooks for people and talking with everyone about fishing. The event was momentarily interrupted when a small turtle was seen struggling to swim wrapped in a fishing line in the middle of the pond. CPO Elliot responded with the homeowner who paddled out together in a paddle boat to rescue the turtle which had swallowed a hook and line to the acclimation and applause of onlookers.

In Will County, while conducting traffic enforcement on a department-owned road in southern Will County, CPO Prasun observed a semi-tractor trailer traveling on the road which was posted with a 5 ton weight rating. After determining the semi-tractor trailer was loaded with a combined weight of 39 tons, CPO Prasun issued the driver a citation for disobeying an official traffic control device. CPO Prasun then assisted the rig in backing up onto a properly weighted roadway.

In Will County, CPO Prasun observed a person consuming alcoholic beverages in an area posted as no alcohol. The person also had a ground fire next to a wooded area. The person was cited for illegal ground fires on department property and issued a written warning for unlawful consumption of alcoholic beverages on department property.

The person was intoxicated and therefore could not leave the area in his vehicle. He could not find someone to give him a ride so CPO Prasun transported him to a friend’s house.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Adams County, CPO Jansen and Wheatley followed up on a deer poaching complaint received earlier in the week. Three deer were found shot from the roadway and left to die in the field. Evidence was seized from the crime scene that day. On July 6, CPOs conducted a preliminary interview and then obtained a search warrant for the property. Five guns were seized as well as additional evidence to send to the crime lab. Enforcement action is pending.

In Cass County, while patrolling the Illinois River near Beardstown, CPOs Wahlbrink and Gerdes performed a watercraft safety inspection and a fishing compliance check on a Texas resident. During the check, it was discovered he had unlawfully caught 42 bluegills and crappie with a cast net earlier in the day. The fish were returned to the water and the individual was cited for the offense.

In Douglas County, CPO Hyatt received a call from Douglas County in regards to a hawk that was trapped inside the sally port at the jail. CPO Hyatt responded and was able to get the hawk out with no injuries. The hawk was relocated to timber outside of town.

In DeWitt County, CPO Workman was on patrol at Clinton Lake and checked fishermen at RT 48 bridge. CPO Workman observed a subject using too many fishing devices. CPO Workman ran the subject and found him to be wanted. CPO Workman arrested the individual and released him on the scene with an NTA.

South Zone – Capt. Mark Folden

In Lawrence County, CPO Taylor was contacted by Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Department in regards to a subject that possibly had dementia that was missing and was last seen near Red Hill State Park. A search was conducted at the park by first responders and a drone was used. The subject was later found at a nearby gas station muddy but in good health.

In Johnson County, CPO Wilkinson and CPO Wolf responded to a call on Lake of Egypt regarding a male suspect armed with a knife attempting to stab people and himself. Wilkinson and Wolf were first on the scene. Wilkinson located the suspect and determined him to be unarmed at this time. Wolf rendered aid to a female on the scene who had been cut by the suspect. The individuals were separated and written statements were obtained while Wilkinson had the suspect in custody. State Police and Lake of Egypt EMS arrived on the scene a short time later. EMS evaluated the female who had been cut. She chose to have a family member transport her to the hospital. The suspect was then evaluated. The suspect admitted himself to EMS for a mental evaluation and was transported to a local hospital. No charges have been filed at this time.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson responded to a complaint of an injured fawn. The fawn was found with a broken leg. The fawn was transported to Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation in Carterville.

In Williamson County, CPO Wolf stopped a vessel on the Lake of Egypt during the fireworks show which was traveling through the crowd of boats without proper navigation lights. After speaking with the operator it became evident that he had been drinking alcohol. After the field sobriety test, the operator was placed under arrest for operating under the influence and refused to blow because he stated he knew he would be way over the limit.

In Williamson County, CPO Tapley finished an investigation in which a turkey was illegally poached. Two citations and a written warning were issued.

In Richland County, CPO Willand along with CPO Hyatt, was on marked boat patrol on East Fork Lake after dark. CPO Willand observed a vessel to not have any all-around white light illuminated. CPO Willand made contact with the vessel, advised them of the lighting violation, and performed a safety equipment check. CPO Willand observed several young children under the age of 13 not in life jackets. CPO Willand completed the vessel safety inspection and cited the operator for the personal flotation device violation.

In Randolph County, CPO Ralph Sievers was called to a traffic crash at the World Shooting and Recreational. A subject backed out of a parking spot and struck a vehicle that parked in the opposite row. The vehicle drove off. A person on-site observed the incident and reported it. The driver of the vehicle was located and was issued a citation.

In Randolph County, CPO Ralph Sievers received a call from a woman. The woman stated that the night before she hit an opossum with a hoe because it was in her carport and she thought it was attacking her. The next morning she found the opossum dead and it had babies. CPO Sievers went to her house to collect the baby opossums and delivered them to a local wildlife rehabilitator.

In St. Clair County, CPO Schachner and Binsbacher received a report of fishing without permission and arrived at the location a short time later. When they arrived they found two individuals fishing and received information that another fisherman was attempting to flee the area. CPO Schachner and Binsbacher eventually rounded up all three individuals. All three individuals were issued multiple citations and one individual was found to be in possession of more than 5 pounds of marijuana.

In Washington County, CPO Schachner assisted CPO Binsbacher with investigating a complaint of deer violations. After investigation and interviews, a Missouri resident received citations and a mandatory court appearance for violations in 2021. Three citations were issued for unlawful take of deer and one citation for falsification of address information. Nine additional written warnings were issued and five total deer racks were seized.

In Saline County, CPO Wilkinson patrolled common fishing areas. One fisherman was found fishing without a license. It also was determined he had several arrest warrants for drug offenses. The individual was arrested and issued a citation for fishing without a license. He was transported to the Saline County Jail.

In Marion County, while patrolling toward Raccoon Lake in Centralia, CPO Swindle observed a white four-door sedan traveling in the opposite direction, veering right and driving off the steep embankment causing damage to the front end. CPO Swindle made contact with the operator and three passengers. All occupants appeared to be intoxicated. None of the passengers spoke English.

The operator had no identification. CPO Swindle conducted HGN but was unable to complete the remaining SFST. Based on the smell of alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver, and the results of his HGN, CPO Swindle made the arrest for DUI. The evidentiary breath test provided a breath sample measured at .165. The male subject was booked at the Marion County Jail where he posted bail shortly after.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson concluded an extensive investigation with the assistance of Georgia Fish and Wildlife. Three Georgia residents were charged with a total of 11 charges including unlawful take of whitetail bucks, unlawful possession of illegally taken whitetail bucks, unlawful over the limit of whitetail bucks, and failure to tag deer immediately upon harvest, and failure to report deer harvest.