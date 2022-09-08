New York Outdoor News Calendar – September 9, 2022

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units. Also note that youth waterfowl and pheasant hunting dates and waterfowl season dates in general vary across New York.

SEPT. 17: Northern Zone, Adirondack region early bear season begins, western region bowhunting bear season begins. Info: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28605.html.

SEPT. 20: Northern Zone grouse season begins.

Sept. 24: Free Fishing Day in New York, National Hunting & Fishing Day.

Sept. 27: Northern Zone archery season for deer begins.

Oct. 1: Southern Zone archery, Northern Zone turkey, and several small game seasons begin.

Oct. 8-10: New York’s Youth Big Game Hunt.

Oct. 12: Northern Zone crossbow season begins.

Oct. 14: Northern Zone turkey season ends

Oct. 15-21: Northern Zone early muzzleloading season.

Oct. 12: Northern Zone regular big game season begins.

Banquets/Fundraisers

SEPT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Tier Chapter Banquet, Howard Community Center, Howard, N.Y. Info: 607-382-8906.

SEPT. 24: Lansingburgh Trap Team First Annual Fundraising Sportsman’s Banquet, American Legion 111 Main St, Wynantskill N.Y. Info: tinyurl.com/lhstrapteam.

SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited East Worcester Fish and Game Club Banquet, Worcester, N.Y. Info: 607-397-1740.

OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, Pecks Rainbow Hall, Altona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

Education/Seminars

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html

SEPT. 16, OCT. 14: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

SHOOts

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

SHOWs

SEPT. 10-11: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Sept. 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SePT. 24-25: Sportsman’s Show, VFW Post. 1418, Champlain, N.Y. Info: 518 534-3486

SePT. 24-25: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org.

SEPT. 24-25: West Potsdam Fire Department Fall Gun Show, West Potsdam Bingo Hall. Info: 315-265-2577.

Oct. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 6: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 12-13: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com

SPECIAL EVENTS

Sept 10: Kids Fishing Derby, sponsored by Broome County Federation of Sportsmen Clubs Inc. and Broome County Parks, Nathaniel Cole Park. Harpursville, N.Y. Info: 607-797-6670.

Sept 17: Scrhoon Lake Fish & Game Club lobster bake. Info: http://schroonlakefishandgame.com

SEPT. 24: National Hunting & Fishing Day with the The United Sportsmen Association of Rockland County. Congers Lake Park, Congers, N.Y. Info: 845-494-6312.

Sept. 24: Orange County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Youth Pheasant Hunt, Stewart State Forest. Info: 845-467–5539.

Tournaments

SEPT. 17-18: New York Kayak Bass Championships Info: nykbf.com.

SEPT. 17-18: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Great Sacandaga Lake. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

Sept. 24: Squirrel hunting competition and fundraiser. Cuba Rod and Gun Club, Cuba N.Y. Info: 585-307-0316

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.