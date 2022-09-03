Long Show: ‘The Birdchick’ and Trampled by Turtles

Top topics in this week’s Outdoor News Radio include Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discussing the kickoff of the state’s elk hunting season, plus updated border crossing rules regarding avian flu and how that might affect waterfowlers heading into Canada this fall. Then the program’s old friend Sharon “The Birdchick” Stiteler drops in for a couple of segments to discuss birds and other wildlife sightings while she’s on assignment at Denali National Park in Alaska. Big bears are hanging around the park’s main road (which is closed at the halfway point this year thanks to a sinking foundation and landslides) and a family of wolverines that has made national headlines. Warhorse Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with chatter on the B.A.S.S. Elite Series event held in La Crosse, Wis., last weekend (where 22-year-old Jay Przekurat clinched Rookie of the Year), plus Tim’s thoughts on the interviews with Rue Mapp from Outdoor Afro and Dave Simonett from the band Trampled by Turtles in the latest print edition of Minnesota Outdoor News.