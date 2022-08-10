Organizations opposed to repeal of Pittman-Robertson

In case you haven’t heard, according to a report issued by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga) has introduced legislation that would repeal the Pittman-Robertson excise tax on firearms and ammunition. The NSSF along with dozens of conservation organizations has raised concerns about the ill-advised scheme to alter the funding of the American System of Conservation Funding.

Let’s face it. None of us are happy to pay taxes but hunters, archers, and gun owners have never complained about the 11 percent tax on guns, ammunition, and archery equipment which has been in place for nearly a century. Taxes collected from these sales have contributed more than one billion dollars to conservation funding in 2021 alone. Now the Georgia legislator proposes to remove these taxes. Clyde’s argument is that the excise taxes on firearms and ammunition threaten Second Amendment rights.

Needless to say, Clyde’s bill has been met with strong opposition from the hunting and conservation community. “If the government can tax an individual’s constitutional right, then it’s not really a right at all,” reads an opinion piece posted to Clyde’s website. Clyde isn’t alone in his willingness to trash Pittman-Robertson funding. As hard as this is to believe, the bill was introduced with support from more than 50 Republican representatives including New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-21).

Stefanik issued a press release stating she was proud to “introduce legislation that would eliminate this harmful tax that infringes on Americans’ ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights.” Really? It would appear that Congresswoman Stefanik and her Republican colleagues have little understanding of how important Pittman-Robertson is to state governments for wildlife projects such as research, surveys, wildlife and habitat management, and acquisition and/or lease of land.

Whit Fosburgh, president and CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership noted, “The irony of this whole thing—to say it’s unconstitutional to tax something that is a stated right in the Constitution — is that hunters asked for the Pittman-Robertson Act in the 1930s, and have loved it ever since.” Fosburgh also noted that excise taxes have helped the shooting sports and hunting industries grow. “They’ve paid for shooting ranges, hunter education programs, wildlife management, and habitat restoration. You name it, stuff that we hunters and gun owners care about has been funded by this act. The notion that it’s somehow an infringement on rights is ludicrous,” he added.

According to Clyde, his bill is a response to a Democrat-sponsored bill that seeks to impose a 1,000 percent excise tax on AR-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. However, according to the NSSF, rumors of an attempt to eliminate Pittman-Robertson excise taxes have been brewing well before the “Assault Weapons Excise Tax” was unveiled. That’s why in May, a full month before both bills were introduced, 43 hunting, conservation, and gun rights groups signed a letter opposing changes to excise taxes on guns and ammunition. In addition to the NSSF, other organizations including the NRA, Archery Trade Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and more than a dozen others also signed the letter.

The letter emphasizes that Pittman-Robertson dollars have generated $15 billion for conservation since it was enacted in 1937. Clyde’s bill proposes replacing this lost conservation funding with offshore oil and gas taxes, similar to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

John Gale, conservation director for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, another organization that signed the letter in May, stated “The offset he’s (Clyde) looking to justify his bill with is a little bit laughable, and naïve given that so many other existing funding mechanisms rely on offshore oil and gas revenues.”

Without excise taxes on guns and ammo, funding state wildlife agencies would require taxing not just gun owners but all Americans. Curiously, Clyde’s bill also seeks to eliminate similar excise taxes on archery gear, fishing tackle, and boating equipment. According to the NSSF, Gale suspects Clyde is attempting to eliminate excise taxes on all sporting goods while leveraging the Second Amendment to garner public support.

Thankfully, this bill has just about a zero chance of passing but, the biggest concern is that many legislators, not just Clyde and Stefanik have no idea of how conservation efforts are funded in this country and the bill could possibly be resurrected in a future congress.