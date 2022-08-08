St. Lawrence River/Eastern Basin Lake Ontario bass survey

It’s no secret that Lake Ontario’s Eastern Basin and St. Lawrence River largemouth and smallmouth bass fisheries are among the best in the country. Information on angling participation associated with these fisheries has not been collected in several years.

DEC is in the early stages of evaluating these fisheries for the development of potential management strategies. As a first step, we’re conducting a survey to better understand and characterize current angler use of these fisheries. Input on your use of these fisheries will help inform the approach we take toward reexamining black bass management in these waters.

Click here to take the St. Lawrence River/Eastern Basin Lake Ontario Black Bass survey.

The survey deadline is August 19.

— New York State Department of Environmental Conservation