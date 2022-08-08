Pritzker: $17.5 million in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort

Gov. JB Pritzker announced today that a long-awaited renovation of the popular Rend Lake Resort in Southern Illinois will get underway in 2023 with an investment of more than $17.5 million. The funding will renovate the conference center, restaurant, cabins, pool, and boatel, collectively enabling the resort to host lodging guests, conferences, and other visitors and events.

“Rend Lake has been around for 50 years—and for that half-a-century, it has been a shining example of the rich history, the human ingenuity, and the values of sustainability that make Illinois special,” said Pritzker. “Today, I am proud to announce that we will be investing more than $17 million to renovate Rend Lake Resort—restoring the site to its former glory. With this funding, we are strengthening our tourism industry, our economy, our recreational offerings, and our holistic and social wellbeing all in one.”

The funding is allocated from the Rebuild Illinois capitol bill. “This is just one huge prime example of what we need to do to show off the greatness of Illinois. So we talked about that back in 2019. We had to pass a capital bill. We had to make sure that the money was allocated from that capital bill. We had to work with DNR, and then, of course, we had some challenges; as you know, with COVID-19, but we did not let the time go to waste. A lot of planning went into it. And frankly, I am so thrilled today that you know the money is available. To do this, we will be making these renovations, and I can’t wait to come back when it’s in its full fruition, returning and restoring its greatness. So this is Rebuild Illinois,” said Pritzker.

The Rend Lake Resort is located at the 3,300-acre Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area. It is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on the shore of Rend Lake in Franklin and Jefferson counties. The resort site features a hotel, conference center, cabins, restaurant, boatel, gift shop, pool, tennis courts, and more.

