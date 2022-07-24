Zeebs inch closer to Wyoming

(Photo courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

CHEYENNE – The threat of zebra and quagga mussels to Wyoming’s waters is closer than ever before. Last week zebra mussels were discovered in Pactola Reservoir, located 13 miles west of Rapid City, South Dakota, in the Black Hills.

The reservoir is only 27 miles from the Wyoming border and is a popular boating destination for Wyoming and South Dakota residents.

The westward expansion of invasive mussels is significant as Wyoming remains one of the few states yet to have the destructive species. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is concerned about the potential impacts the nearby zebra mussels could have on Wyoming, especially the inadvertent movement of invasive mussels into the state.

— Wyoming Game and Fish Department