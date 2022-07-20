MSGS pushes for plan to help sharp-tailed grouse

Duluth, Minn. — A collective group of conservationists concerned about the long-term future of sharp-tailed grouse in east-central Minnesota have not given up on the species.

But as was suggested with the closure of the hunt in that region of the state (only the state’s northwest population is currently hunted) last year, there are concerns about a decline that’s been observed the past few decades.

It’s why the Minnesota Sharp-Tailed Grouse Society has been developing a grouse-management plan for the state. That effort has been headed by Jodie Provost, who retired recently after a 30-year career with the Minnesota DNR, where she most recently was the agency’s Aitkin-area assistant wildlife manager.

Provost, who has continued her career in conservation after relocating to her native North Dakota, said she had pushed for and offered to take the lead on a management plan for the species while she was employed by the state, but was turned down.

“The Minnesota Sharp-Tailed Grouse Society asked the DNR a few times to develop a statewide plan,” said Provost, who has been a longtime member of the MSGS. “Their response was they didn’t have the capacity, it was a low priority. After trying a couple of times, we said, ‘Who better to do this? We have the connections and resources.’”

Provost said the goal was to develop a plan that partners with other conservation organizations and natural resources agencies, including the DNR.

“Hopefully, the DNR can adopt it,” Provost said. “I know they will need to get public input. Having reached out to so many partners, we will have done a lot of that leg work for DNR already.”

Dave Pauly, MSGS’s president and another retired DNR wildlife manager, said DNR leaders have offered some assurances that the agency would review the plan and get back to MSGS.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Pauly said. “There is tremendous amounts of information and potential direction for how to improve or maintain a sustainable sharp-tailed grouse population.”

The plan is not shy about pushing for the species to be prioritized by the DNR.

“Minnesota must make it a priority to conserve wide-open spaces for its prairie grouse if they are to survive and thrive into the future,” the plan states on its second page.

The plan is set out as a 10-year guide, but Pauly said it can be expanded to a more long-range plan if the DNR desires.

“We can begin to take action in terms of habitat management,” he said. “It was driven by the fact that we had to close the east-central (hunting) season last year.”

Pauly acknowledged the discouragement he and others have felt in seeing sharpie numbers decline after years and years of hard work to improve habitat for the species.

“The closure (of the hunting season) was based on the dramatic decline of sharptails in east-central Minnesota,” he said. “It was something that was on the horizon, and we could see it incrementally, but we could really see it that year when there were so few males on the leks. It was difficult to swallow, to say we are going to have to close a portion of the sharptail range.”

The 12-page document, Provost noted, is a work in progress. A number of conservation organizations have yet to turn in their comments regarding the plan, and the DNR itself has begun the process of reviewing the document internally.

Provost said 10 groups have issued letters of support for the plan.

“We have some very good input that we want to incorporate into it,” she said, noting that she assumed the DNR would have to open the plan to public input were it to attempt to adopt it or use it in an effort to produce something it would sign off on as a management document.

Russ Reisz, the DNR’s Aitkin area wildlife manager, said at least a portion of the plan has been handed down to him by a supervisor for review. The Aitkin area is the last, best stronghold of sharp-tailed grouse in the east-central range.

The DNR’s annual sharp-tailed grouse survey, based on spring observations, was not ready to be released to the public at Outdoor News’ press time, but there were mixed reports on how the birds were doing locally.

Reisz said his area had a few sites with good numbers and maybe even some population growth.

“They are holding strong on some of our sites,” he said. “We have definitely had some blank out. They are just not there anymore or they have moved and we are unable to find them.”

Elsewhere across the east-central range, the situation is more grim.

Pauly said he saw one bird in Kanabec County this spring, compared to none last year. He noted that there was a single bird counted in Pine County this year as well.

One bright spot, Pauly said, was St. Croix State Park, where he saw five sharpies.

“That’s the first recorded sharpie activity inside the park in the springtime in many, many years,” he said.

After years of effort by the DNR, MSGS, and partners via various projects that included acquiring land via the Outdoor Heritage Fund and attempts to improve habitat, folks such as Pauly remain hopeful that the right combination of action can be taken to bring the birds back.

“For whatever reason, the birds haven’t responded the way we had hoped,” Pauly said. “It is puzzling for me what happened to the habitat now. We don’t know what components we are missing. I struggle with that all of the time. … I think one of the things many of us strongly give consideration to is we have ended up with some isolated populations and there is no connection between these areas. We might need more connectivity.”

Reisz, who cited recent efforts to improve habitat for the birds on more than 800 acres of land in his area, was slightly more hopeful about the birds being able to bounce back.

“Better management, better habitat, we can increase the birds,” he said. “Numbers can climb quickly, just like they can fall quickly. They have high reproductive rates. If we can get lucky with some good habitat and weather and string together some good nesting years, we can see some good numbers.”