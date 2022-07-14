Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – July 15, 2022

Banquets/Fundraiser

Aug. 23: Whitetails Unlimited Great Northwoods Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Great Northern Hotel, 5070 North Hwy. 51, Mercer, Eric Behnke, www.whitetailsunlimited.com,

715-604-2253.

Aug. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Grant County Chapter, 5:30 p.m., J&J’s Sandbar, 1110 E. Amelia Street, Cassville, Jenny Potter, 608-725-5055, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Aug. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Rapids Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ridges Golf Course and Banquet Hall, 2311 Griffith Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Aug. 30: Whitetails Unlimited Ripon/Green Lake Area Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive, Ripon, call Josh Nigbor, 920-896-1033, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Sept. 13: Burlington Conservation Club annual banquet, 5 p.m., Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Rd., Waterford, call Zach Naber, 262-539-2579.

Sept. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Crivitz-High Falls Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rene’s Dining Room, W11590 Hwy. X, Crivitz, Justin Kroll, www.whitetailsunlimited.com, 715-572-6363.

Sept. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Fountain City Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fountain City auditorium, 42 N. Main Street, Fountain City, Jim Hentges, www.whitetailsunlimited.com, 507-993-6781.

Sept. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Columbus Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Savanna Oaks Community Center, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River, Greg Tiedt, 920-626-2426, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Sept. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Stevens Point Chapter, 5 p.m., Blackhawk Archers, 7840 Hwy. Z, Custer, Marc Stalter, 715-572-6363, www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

July 30: The Wisconsin Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers will run it annual state rendezvous at the Horicon Marsh Bowmen club, N7420 Hwy. V, Horicon, with seminar speakers, raffles, games, a hike-to-hunt event and a 3-D shoot. Get tickets at www.backcountryhunters.org. Vendors may contact Gary VandenLangenberg at garyvlb11@gmail.com.

July 30: Sandhill Wildlife Area to host session on fundamentals of geocaching by Jacque Cody, member of the Wisconsin Geocaching Association. This workshop will begin in the Outdoor Skills Center at 10 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. Bring a GPS or smartphone, and insect repellent. Limited to 20 people, $5 fee and register by July 18. For information and to register, contact Jen Ashburn at 715-884-2054 or jennifer.ashburn@wisconsin.gov.

Shooting/Archery

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715-386-1217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to

5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Antler Archers: HHA USA 3D shoot,

Aug. 6-7.

Blackhawk Archers: HHA USA 3D shoot, Aug. 27-28.

Delton Sportsman Club: July 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., sporting clays short course (eight stand, 50-bird course), 9602 Berry Road, Wisconsin Dells, Charles Hudzinski, (608) 393-5300, deltonsportsmensclub.org.

Hartford Conservation & Gun Club: Sunday, July 31, registration 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hartford Conservation & Gun Club, 6000 Hwy. 60 East, Hartford, call Bradlee Koch, 262-224-4545.

Horicon Marsh Bowmen: July 16, 3D trail shoot (similar to OPA event), 9:30 a.m. shooter meeting, N2652 Hwy. G, Reeseville, call Dan Button, 608-332-7489.

Horicon Marsh Bowmen: Aug. 6-7, archery shoot, details on club website, 401 Colby Circle, Iron Ridge, call Kurt Heckel,

920-210-0305.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt,

920-323-4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: Open 3-D shoots Aug. 27-28; July 23-24, traditional only 3-D shoot. All shoots Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike,

715-308-5437, or Steve, 715-505-8627.

Northwoods Archers: 3-D 25- and 50-target shoots at the clubhouse, Aug. 20-21, shooting 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, N2314 Pirus Drive, Withee.

Oakland Conservation Club: 10-week outdoor archery league will begin July 8. Call 608-444-3885.

Outagamie Conservation Club, Inc:

Aug. 6, 3D 20-target archery shoot, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., OCC clubhouse, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. Call John Wilharms,

920-585-0890.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Couples league (Saturdays, TBD); summer leagues, outdoor mixed tip league (contact club); indoor spot league, call Ron Hoppe, 715-573-9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715-347-6211.

Sparta Rod & Gun Club: July 22-24, R100 archery tournament, 12740 Janus Ave., Sparta, register at www.r100.org, or call Don Schwarz, 608-343-9022.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920-284-6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Sporting clays summer league, open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608-669-0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): Thursday night outdoor target league, runs 11 weeks, starts early May, 5 p.m. All events at 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262-835-4714, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wisconsin Honor Flight / Larry Satterlee Sporting Clays Shoot: Oct. 10 fundraiser, shooting 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Milford Hills, W5670 French Road, Johson Creek, call Terry Phillips, 608-212-8120.

Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Green Bay Chapter’s 12th annual Abram’s Sporting Clays Shoot: July 16, J&H Game Farm, shooting 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., register at wisducks.org.

Wisconsin Waterfowl Association 23rd annual state shoot: Aug. 20, Wern Valley, register at wisducks.org.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715-424-1011.

Shows

Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show: Dec. 9-11, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth Minn., Friday, 12-8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, arrowheadiceshow.com.

Duluth Sport Show / Northland Outdoor Duluth Deer Classic: Feb. 16-19, 2023, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth Minn., Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, https://duluthsportshow.com.

La Crosse Sport Show: Feb. 9-12, 2023,

La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza,

La Crosse, Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630, lacrossesportshow.com.

Northwoods Wildlife and Wetland Club’s 30th annual gun show: July 31. Manitowish Waters Community Center (airport), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., two buildings with tables, Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows: Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. Call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

AUG. 19-21: Ashland Civic Center

SEPT. 9-10: Shell Lake Arts Center

SEPT. 30 & OCT. 1: Iron River Community Center

Westfield Lions Club Gun Show: Sept. 23-24, Sept. 23, 12-7 p.m., Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marquette County Fairgrounds, Main Street (Hwy. M), Westfield, 608-296-2135, www.westfield-wi.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

July 23: Wisconsin Trappers Association District 4 rendezvous, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwy. 32/64 Mountain, call Steven O’Mary,

715-927-0204.

Meetings

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info, call Jay Reynolds,

920-251-5486.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month,

7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek,

608-313-0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey,

920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Call Lyle Peshkar for more info,

920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414-771-0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m.

Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle,

920-680-0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more information, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI,

7 p.m. For information, call Bill, 920-921-4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. For more info, call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee.

Call 414-213-8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call

414-350-1011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more information, call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608-421-2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku

608-266-2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser,

920-994-9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info, call Tom Rysticken,

920-793-2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt,

920-766-0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz,

414-899-7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House,

Oshkosh. For info, call Betty Brochert,

920-688-3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more information, call Richard Feustel, 920-948-2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more information, call Bob LeRoy,

414-688-4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more information, Call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m. For more information, call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.