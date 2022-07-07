Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – July 8, 2022

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

June 23: Native Warm Season Grass Pasture Workshop, 5:30-8 p.m., Greenacres Lewis Township, 7547 J Bolender Road, Felicity. Free seminar. For more info, email cbitler@green-acres.org.

june 25: Portage Summit Field and Stream trap, shotgun shooting class, 9 a.m., 8504 St. Route 224, Deerfield, For more info, call Bob Becker, 330-990-6429.

Banquets/Fundraisers

july 30: WTU Central Ohio Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Makoy Center, Hilliard. For more info call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

aug. 6: WTU Ohio Veterans Outdoors Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 958 W. Main St., Wilmington. For more info, call Brian Luce, 937-501-1239.

aug. 13: WTU Southwest Ohio Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., RSVP Event Center, Loveland. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

aug. 20: WTU Buckeye State Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, Pickerington. For more info, call Steve Esker, 614-679-4677.

aug. 27: WTU Shawnee Territory chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. For more info, call Tim Chenoweth, 937-623-5539.

Sept. 3: WTU Country Camo Outdoors Veterans Alliance banquet, 5 p.m., Lancaster Eagles, 1936 E. Main St., Lancaster. For more info, call Jeana Mitchell, 740-550-1366.

Sept. 17: WTU Conotton Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Scio American Legion, 38175 Crimm Road, Scio. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

sept. 17: WTU Logan County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Winners Harvest Barn, 7317 State Route 47 West, DeGraff. For more info, call Brenda Moots, 937-842-1934.

nov. 5: WTU Big Walnut Creek American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Cardinal Entertainment Center, 616 State Route 61, Marengo. For more info, call Justin Ross, 614-774-8784.

SHOWS

july 28-30: National Trappers Association 63rd Convention and Sports Show, Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. For more info, visit www.nationaltrappers.com.

aug. 5-6: Deerassic Classic Giveaway and Outdoor Expo, Deerassic Park, Cambridge. For more info, visit www.deerassicclassic.com.

Shooting/Archery

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128 or Dennis Dabney, 330-414-5795. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744, Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.-11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

Trumball County DU 4th Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt: Dec. 18. Free to kids up to 17. Must RSVP. For more info call Jim Waldman, 330-766-2193.

SEASON DATES

NOV. 19: Youth deer gun season opens

Nov. 20: Youth deer gun season closes

Nov. 28: Deer gun season opens

Dec. 4: Deer gun season closes

Dec. 17: Bonus gun season opens

Dec. 18: Bonus gun season closes

jan. 7, 2023: Muzzleloader opens

Jan. 10, 2023: Muzzleloader closes

Meetings

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.