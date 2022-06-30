New York Outdoor News Calendar – July 1, 2022

Season Dates

July 1: Black bear tracking dog training season begins.

Sept. 1: Squirrel hunting season begins; Early Canada goose hunting season begins in most of New York.

Education/Seminars

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html

July 16, AUG. 10: Hunter Education Course, Peterboro Conservation Club, Cazenovia, N.Y. Info: 315-243-0997

JUne 25: New York Forest Owners Forestry Invasive Species Program, Oswego, NY. Info: nytreefarm@gmail.com.

AUG. 13: Hunter Education Course, Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Inc. Glenville, N.Y. Info: 518 469-5790.

AUG. 27: Bowhunter Education Course, Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Inc. Glenville, N.Y. Info: 518 258-1371.

SEPT. 16, OCT. 14: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

Banquets/Fundraisers

JULY 11: NYSCC Council Cup Championship Golf Benefit, Seneca Falls Country Club, Seneca Falls, N.Y. Info: nyscc.com.

Aug. 6: Whitetails Unlimited Wine Country Chapter Tailgating, Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-679-6336.

AUG. 18: Sportsmen’s Dinner, Prattsville Community Church (Discover Life Church), Prattsville, N.Y. Info: 518-299-3551

Aug. 27: Whitetails Unlimited, Clifton Springs Chapter Banquet, Big M Game Club, Clifton Springs, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

SEPT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Tier Chapter Banquet, Howard Community Center, Howard, N.Y. Info: 607-382-8906

SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited East Worcester Fish and Game Club Banquet, Worcester, N.Y. Info: 607-397-1740.

OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, Pecks Rainbow Hall, Altona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304

SHOOTS

JULY 10, SEPT. 4: Archery Shoots, Kayaderosseras Fish & Game Club, Geyser Road, Ballston Spa, N.Y. Info: 518-774-1856.

JUNE 11: Centerfire & Rimfire Shoot, Canajoharie Forest, Fish & Game Assn. Inc, Sprakers, N.Y. Info: 518-429-1948.

AUG. 5: Archery Shoot, Mid-Hudson Sporting Clays, Newburg, N.Y. Info: 845-255-7460.

Sept. 10: Black Powder Shoot, Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club, Kingsbury, N.Y. Info: 518-260-0571.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

SHOWS

July 8-9: NYS Trapper’s Association Fur Rondy Sportsmen’s Show and Flea Market. Nichols Pond Park, Canastota, N.Y. Info: nystrappers.org

July 30-31: 1000 Islands Sportsman Show, Cerow Recreation Park, Clayton, N.Y. Info: 315-778-5800.

Aug 2-4: Empire Farm Days, Pompey, N.Y. Info empirefarmdays.leetradeshows.com

AUG 12-14: Cattaraugus Trappers Association Sports Show, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley,N.Y. Info: 716-474-7251.

Aug. 14: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun & Flea Market, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEPT. 10-11: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Sept. 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 17-18: Sportsman’s Show, VFW Post. 1418, Champlain, N.Y. Info: 518 534-3486

SePT. 24-25: Long Island Historical Arms Society, Inc. Antique Arms & Militia Show. Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248 or visit: liahas.org.

Oct. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors Lisle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association, Inc. Gun Show. American Legion, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-669-0094. .Nov. 6: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 12-13: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Springville Vol. Fire Hall Springville, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com

SPECIAL EVENTS

JULY 11: First Annual NYS Conservation Council Golf Championship. Info: email nyscc@nyscc.com or call 315-894-3302.

JULY 16: Adirondack Loon Census. Info: adkloon.org/.

Aug. 7-14: Bill Canfield Fly Fishing Camp for youth ages 12-17. French Woods Sports and Arts Center, Hancock N,Y. Info: fudrcanfieldcamp.com.

AUG. 19: Reelin’ For a Cure. Ladies only fishing tournament and fundraiser to fight cancer. Info: reelinforacure.com.

SEPT. 24: National Hunting & Fishing Day with the The United Sportsmen Association of Rockland County. Congers Lake Park, Congers, N.Y. Info: 845-494-6312.

Sept. 24: Orange County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Youth Pheasant Hunt, Stewart State Forest. Info: 845-467–5539

Ongoing through Sept. 5: Orange County District Attorney’s Office Youth Fishing Derby. Info: 845-291-3276.

Tournaments

JULY 9: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Oak Orchard. Info: nykbf.com.

JULY 23: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Sodus Bay. Info: nykbf.com.

AUG. 6: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Oak Orchard. Info: nykbf.com.

AUG. 13: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Lake Champlain. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

AUG. 23: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Conesus Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

SEPT. 17-18: New York Kayak Bass Championships Info: nykbf.com.

SEPT. 17-18: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Great Sacandaga Lake. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.