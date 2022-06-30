Illinois Outdoor News Calendar – July 1, 2022

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

JULY 30: Whitetails Unlimited Kaskaskia Valley Son’s O’ Bucks Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Mascoutah Sportsmen’s Club, 1535 North County Rd., Mascoutah. Call 618-207-0290.

AUG. 6: Whitetails Unlimited Muddy River Whitetails Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Majestic Pines, 11503 3 Mile Rd., Thomson. Call 563-219-2022.

AUG. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Ridge Runners Banquet, 5 p.m., Round House Center, 905 Bay Street, Beardstown. Call 309-333-2644.

SEPT. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Central Illinois Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 11501 W. Fayette, Effingham. Call 217-821-8801.

SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois South Deer Camp, 5 p.m., the Pavilion, 1602 Sioux Drive, Marion. Call 309-369-8265.

SEPT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Des Plaines River Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., St. George Social Center, 310 Stryker Avenue, Joliet. Call 815-405-7904.

SEPT. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Rockford Area Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m., 5611 East State Street, Rockford. Call 815-670-0912.

OCT. 1: Whitetails Unlimited Alexander County Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Alexander-Pulaski Sportsmans Club, 119074 Sportman Club Road, Miller City. Call

618-776-5882.

OCT. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois Central Deer Camp, 4 p.m., Hamilton’s, 110 North East Street, Jacksonville. Call 309-369-8265.

Meetings

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Cabela’s Hoffman Estates. Call Tom Curtin, 312-560-9876.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid,

708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson,

847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call William Jones, 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. Call Joe Waite,

847-867-6234.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League:

Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. Call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. Call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. Call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. Call Sam Thomas,

815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. Call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. Call Duane

Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. Call Pat Danies,

618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. Call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday, 7 p.m., Metamora. Call Candace Kleen,

309-696-0208.

Events

JULY 16: Kaskaskia River Rough Fish Roundup, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kaskaskia Lock and Dam, Modoc. Call 618-284-7160.

JULY 19-22: Izaak Walton League of America Convention, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Embassy Suites Conference Center, 100 Conference Center Drive, East Peoria.

July 31: The Menard Archers will host a shoot at the Menard Archers archery range, located behind New Salem State Park, just off Rte. 97 approximately 2 miles south of Petersburg. Future shoots will be held Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. Call 217-415-7911.