New state-record flathead catfish tops 53 pounds

Lloyd Tanner, from Hobart, Ind., was fishing the St. Joe River in Berrien County in the early-morning hours Sunday, May 29, when he caught a flathead catfish weighing 53.35 pounds and measuring 48 inches.

This fish beats the previous state-record flathead catfish – 52 pounds, 46.02 inches long – caught in 2014 by Dale Blakley, of Niles, out of Barron Lake in Cass County.

Tanner’s fish was verified by Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan Basin coordinator with the Michigan DNR.

“I’ve been fishing Michigan for almost 30 years,” Tanner said. “What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish.”

Tanner said that he usually comes here every weekend to fish with friends in the Michigan Catfish Anglers Trail, or MCATS, an amateur fishing club.

“We have several fun tournaments that anyone who enjoys fishing for catfish can come out and fish,” he said.