2022 Outdoor News Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest Gallery
Outdoor News Inc., publisher of locally written fishing and hunting outdoor newspapers in seven Great Lake States, together with Kinetic Performance Dog Food, invited people to submit photos for the annual Huntin’ Buddy Photo Contest.
The annual promotion by Outdoor News encourages bird dog enthusiasts to submit a photo of their hunting dog, for a chance to win a year’s supply of Kinetic Performance Dog Food.
Check out the sponsors of this contest.
VIEW ENTRIES INTO THE 2021 OUTDOOR NEWS HUNTIN BUDDY ONLINE PHOTO CONTEST HERE
.
Leave a Reply