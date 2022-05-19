New York Outdoor News Calendar – May 20, 2022

Season Dates

Please check DEC’s website or hunting, trapping and fishing publications for specific regional regulations and Wildlife Management Units.

May 28 & JUne 1: Muskellunge season opens (except Great Lakes). Note: Due to the timing of DEC’s new regulation change, anglers will be allowed to fish for muskellunge beginning the last Saturday in May for the 2022 season only.

MAY 31: Spring gobbler season closes.

JUNE 15: Black Bass season opens statewide; muskellunge and tiger muskellunge seasons open in the Great Lakes.

Banquets/Fundraisers

June 11: Ducks Unlimited – Leatherstocking Chapter Banquet, Fireman’s Field, Mount Vision, N.Y. Info: 607-432-5243

AUG. 18: Sportsmen’s Dinner, Prattsville Community Church (Discover Life Church), Prattsville, N.Y. Info: 518-299-3551

Education/Seminars

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html

JUNE 17, SEPT. 16, OCT. 14: New York State Licensed Guides online examination. Register seven days prior. Info: dec.ny.gov/permits/30969.html.

AUG. 13: Hunter Education Course, Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Inc. Glenville, N.Y. Info: 518 469-5790.

AUG. 27: Bowhunter Education Course, Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Inc. Glenville, N.Y. Info: 518 258-1371.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg or on ZOOM. Info: buck@adkhunter.com or, 518-761-0447.

SPECIAL EVENTS

MAY 21: Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association Fishing & Heritage Day, South Otselic Fish Hatchery. Info: 315-653-7490.

JULY 11: First Annual NYS Conservation Council Golf Championship. Info: email nyscc@nyscc.com or call 315-894-3302.

JULY 16: Adirondack Loon Census. Info: adkloon.org/.

AUG. 19: Reelin’ For a Cure. Ladies only fishing tournament and fundraiser to fight cancer. Info: reelinforacure.com.

SEPT. 24: National Hunting & Fishing Day with the The United Sportsmen Association of Rockland County. Congers Lake Park, Congers, N.Y. Info: 845-494-6312.

Ongoing through Sept. 5: Orange County District Attorney’s Office Youth Fishing Derby. Info: 845-291-3276

SHOWs

MAY 20-22: NYS Trapper’s Association Gun Show, Sportsmen’s Show and Flea Market. Herkimer County Fairgrounds, Frankfurt, N.Y. Info: nystrappers.org

MaY 21-22: Sportsman’s Show, VFW Post. 1418, Champlain, N.Y. Info: 518 534-3486.

June 3-5: Primitive Patriot Outdoors Outdoor Expo. Barcelona Harbor, Westfield, N.Y. Info: primitivepatriotoutdoor.com.

June 19: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

July 8-9: NYS Trapper’s Association Fur Rondy Sportsmen’s Show and Flea Market. Nichols Pond Park, Canastota, N.Y. Info: nystrappers.org

July 30-31: 1000 Islands Sportsman Show, Cerow Recreation Park, Clayton, N.Y. Info: 315-778-5800.

AUG 12-14: Cattaraugus Trappers Association Sports Show, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley,N.Y. Info: 716-474-7251.

Aug. 14: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun & Flea Market, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEPT. 10-11: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit nfgshows.com.

Sept. 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SHOOTS

MAY 27-29: N.Y.S. Muzzleloaders Association Spring Shoot, Public Invited, camping available Oxford Rod & Gun Club, Oxford, N.Y. Info: 845-688-5560, or visit nysmla.com.

JUNE 5: High School Clays Foothills Challenge, Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club. Info: 518-747-4850.

JULY 10, SEPT. 4: Archery Shoots, Kayaderosseras Fish & Game Club, Geyser Road, Ballston Spa, N.Y. Info: 518-774-1856.

JUNE 11: Centerfire & Rimfire Shoot, Canajoharie Forest, Fish & Game Assn. Inc, Sprakers, N.Y. Info: 518-429-1948.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Tournaments

MAY 21: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Wilson (ongoing). Info: nykbf.com.

MAY 28: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Owasko Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

June 3-4: WNY Walleye Classic, Barcelona Harbor, Westfield, N.Y. Info:primitivepatriotoutdoor.com.

JUNE 11: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

JUNE 11: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Oneida Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

JUNE 18: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Buffalo Harbor. Info: nykbf.com.

JUNE 25: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Cayuga Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

JULY 9: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Oak Orchard. Info: nykbf.com.

JULY 23: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Sodus Bay. Info: nykbf.com.

AUG. 6: WNYKBF Kayak Bass tournament, Oak Orchard. Info: nykbf.com.

AUG. 13: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Lake Champlain. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

AUG. 23: New York Kayak Bass tournament, Conesus Lake. Info: nykbf.com.

SEPT. 17-18: Adirondack Kayak Bass – Great Sacandaga Lake. Info: facebook.com/groups/Adirondackkbf.

SEPT. 17-18: New York Kayak Bass Championships Info: nykbf.com.