Women Anglers of Minnesota Donates to MN-FISH to support the future of fishing in Minnesota

Maple Grove, Minnesota, May 12, 2022 – Women Anglers of Minnesota, a non-profit organization, is giving back to the fishing community with a donation of $10,000 to MN-FISH.

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, WAM President, Michelle Morey was able to share the good news with MN-Fish President, Ron Schara, at the MN-FISH Fisheries Summit last week. The donation was eligible for a match making it $20,000 to help keep Minnesota fishing strong!

For too long, the fishing industry we all love has gone without representation at the legislature. MN-FISH provides anglers and industry stakeholders with a strong voice to demand funding for fishing at the level it deserves.

For more information or to become a MN-Fish member, visit www.MN-Fish.com



Women Anglers of Minnesota’s (WAM) mission is focused on supporting women and children getting into the sport of angling through education and empowerment. Established in 1977, WAM is living proof of the legacy that fishing has in the State of Minnesota.

